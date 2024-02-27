Mayor Cherelle Parker announces business-oriented senior staff, including a ‘2026 director’

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced Tuesday that she’s added a handful of senior-level staff positions focused on business development and growth, including one person whose job will be preparing for major events set to take place in 2026.

Parker also hired two officials to lead a newly created Office of Minority Business Success, which the administration said “will help minority businesses launch and thrive in Philadelphia.”

And she appointed Donovan West — the former CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce who unsuccessfully ran for City Council last year — to be her administration’s “director of business roundtables,” meaning he’ll serve as a liaison to the business community.

The administration announced the appointments late Tuesday, on the eve of a major speech Parker is set to deliver to the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce during its annual mayoral luncheon Wednesday. She is expected to preview her upcoming city budget proposal, which represents a critical opportunity for Parker to advance her agenda.

“As we continue to set the foundation of this administration, we must take the time to select the most qualified, best-suited individuals for these roles — our best and brightest,” Parker said in a statement.

These are the people who will fill the new senior roles: