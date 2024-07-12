Mayor Parker’s return-to-office policy will take affect Monday after surviving legal challenge

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker can move forward with her plan to require all city employees to return to full-time in-person work starting Monday, after a Philadelphia judge sided with the city Friday in a lawsuit challenging the policy.

The ruling by Common Pleas Court Judge Sierra L. Thomas-Street is a high-profile win for Parker, who has said she wants all workers back in the office to bolster the Center City economy and as a matter of fairness for the city employees who cannot telecommute, such as police officers and trash collectors.

The suit was brought by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 47, which represents white-collar city workers such as engineers and mid-level supervisors and has about 3,700 members. The union argued that it was illegal for the city to impose the policy on unionized employees without going through collective bargaining.

The policy will set Philadelphia apart as the only large Northeastern city that has required all employees to return to in-person work five days a week.

Parker has said the change is needed to bolster the Center City economy. She has also said she viewed it as a matter of equity between city workers who cannot work from home and those who can and are often in professional or supervisory jobs.

The ruling came at the end of a two-day hearing over the policy, with each side presenting several witnesses. Chief Administrative Officer Camille Duchaussee, a top administration official, testified Friday that the administration believes it will be better able to achieve Parker’s policy goals by bringing workers back to the office.

“It’s extremely important that there is a culture of collaboration, a cultural of innovation, a cultural of communication,” she said. “You optimize that and you create that culture more so through in-person work ... than you do in the virtual space.”

D.C. 47 leaders have said it will exacerbate the city’s staffing crisis by making city jobs less attractive compared to private sector opportunities that offer more flexible schedules. As of the end of March, 17% of full-time city jobs were unfilled.

Much of the case, which Thomas-Street heard in a City Hall courtroom, centered on whether the administration had the right to move forward without bargaining with the union.

Lawyers for both sides went through minute details of the process for issuing the current work-from-home policies, which were established after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic under former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration. Kenney empowered department heads to handle their staffs’ telecommuting arrangements, and many city employees are now permitted to work from home two to three days per week.

Kenney’s team met with union officials while crafting its policies, and D.C. 47 lawyers argued those meetings constituted bargaining sessions and that the city must come back to the bargaining table to undo the current policies.

Parker administration lawyers, meanwhile, said the meetings were merely consultations with union leaders about the changes, noting that the stated purpose was to produce recommendations, not a binding agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.