Mayor Parker announces that all city workers are expected in office five days a week

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced Monday that all city workers are expected to work from the office five days a week, essentially returning employees to pre-pandemic scheduling, beginning July 15.

“Employee presence at the workplace allows for more personal and productive interactions,” Parker said during a news conference Monday. “It facilitates communication. It promotes social connections, along with collaboration, innovation, and inclusion.”

The mayor has made clear since February that she planned on ordering employees to work from their offices, in part to buoy the fortunes of Center City, where weekday foot traffic has yet to recover to 2019 levels. She said about 80% of the city’s 26,000-member workforce was already working from an office or on-site.

Business leaders applauded the decision Monday, as did the Center City District, which described the policy as beneficial for workers and for the vibrancy of Center City.

“The presence of all workers in offices downtown supports retail and restaurants and provides jobs for SEPTA workers, maintenance, and other support staff who keep buildings operating safely,” said Paul Levy, who chairs the business improvement district’s board. “Quite simply, remote work and inclusive growth are incompatible.”

But city workers pushed back, saying an end to hybrid work will lead to decreased morale. The new policy was not agreed upon by the municipal unions, and the announcement was immediately criticized by AFSCME’s District Council 47, which represents many of the professional and supervisory employees.

David Wilson, president of AFSCME Local 2187, District Council 47, argued that a five day a week in-office policy would worsen the municipal worker shortage the city has suffered since the pandemic. He added that starting the policy over the summer when children are out of school is likely to complicate schedules for many parents.

“I would suspect that there’s going to be an exodus of some of our professional employees that I represent,” Wilson said. He added: “She’s the mayor of the people, but she doesn’t seem to really care for city workers.”

Wilson said the union believes the return-to-office policy should be subject to collective bargaining. He said the union met with the administration to discuss the subject once and had another session scheduled for Thursday.

The mayor said her administration does not believe an in-office mandate is subject to collective bargaining. She said the workforce was “at the center” of her decision-making process, and said more in-person collaboration will create more opportunities for employees to learn and advance.

City officials said they also made changes to be more worker-friendly. That includes an extension of paid parental leave from six to eight weeks, and designating the Friday after Thanksgiving as a holiday. The administration says there will also be relaxed restrictions on the use of sick leave for family members.

Some labor leaders — albeit not those that represent city workers — expressed support Monday, including Ryan Boyer, a close Parker ally who heads the The Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, and Gabe Morgan, a vice president of the Service Employees International Union 32BJ.

“Our union men and women have been working on-site and on the job throughout this time of COVID, and we welcome city workers back,” Morgan said in a statement after the mayor addressed the union’s convention earlier in the day.

After COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in 2021, then-Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration only required workers back in the office two days a week and, in practice, left the decision to individual departments. The result was a wide range of work-from-home policies across the city government, with some only required in-person a few times a month.

Parker ran on ending that patchwork of policies and returning to the pre-pandemic status quo. She and her allies also argued returning to the office is an equity issue, and that many city workers have never had the opportunity to work from home.

Nationally, across all sectors, only 10% of American workers are fully remote and an additional 10% work hybrid, partly from home and partly from an office.

Parker insists that a return to office policy will be better for the city, and its government in the long run.

“For the Parker administration, we are at war with the status quo right now,” she said. “And we want to ensure that we have done everything we could to ensure that our workers have the supports they need as we work to implement this policy.”