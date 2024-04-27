Mayor Cherelle Parker kicks off series of 8 town halls to tout her proposed budget

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker took her first budget proposal on the road Saturday, kicking off a series of town hall events to tout her spending plan and introduce her administration to the city.

More than 250 people attended the event at the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence in West Oak Lane, where Parker hosted the first of eight public events. Saturday’s gathering was in the city’s 9th Council district, which Parker represented before launching her run for mayor in 2022.

Parker acknowledged her briefings would get into the weeds of how city departments operate, but said it’s important taxpayers know how their dollars are being allocated.

”This is informational,” she said. “It’s intense, because I don’t want you operating in the dark.”

Alongside her cabinet, Parker talked to the crowd about everything from public safety to potholes to the pension fund and detailed her $6.29 billion budget proposal, the first she’s introduced since taking office in January. Parker’s administration is in the midst of negotiations with City Council over the spending plan, which must be finalized by the end of June when the current budget expires.

Parker will host seven more town halls at the following locations:

Grays Ferry

May 2 at 6 p.m.

XYE Community Center, 1614 S. 26th St.

Kensington

May 7 at 6 p.m.

Rock Ministries, 2755 Kensington Ave.

Wynnefield

May 9 at 6 p.m.

Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, 2251 N. 54th St.

West Philly

May 21 at 6 p.m.

Christy Recreation Center, 728 S. 55th St.

Germantown

May 29 at 6 p.m.

Belfield Recreation Center, 2109 W. Chew Ave.

South Philadelphia

June 1 at 6 p.m.

City Life Philly Church, 3301 S. 20th St.

Mayfair

June 4 at 6 p.m.

Lincoln High School, 3201 Ryan Ave.