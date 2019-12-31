Next year is expected to be no less intense. More people were shot in the city in 2019 than in any year since 2010, and the annual homicide tally has matched last year’s decade-long high. Talks between Kenney’s administration and the union over the next police contract begin in January, and the mayor’s negotiating team will face opposition in its bid for changes to the police arbitration process, which often allows fired cops to rejoin the force, and the restoration of a rule that requires all officers to live in the city.