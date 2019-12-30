“I’ve been a black woman all my life, and I’ve chosen the career of law enforcement," said Danielle Outlaw, the Portland, Ore., police chief named Monday to lead the Philadelphia Police Department. She added: “I do not take lightly the fact that I am the first here … I understand who opened doors for me to be in this position, and I understand it’s also my obligation to help people [come up] behind me to ensure we’re not in 2020 still talking about firsts.”