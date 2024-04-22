Investigation finds ‘deliberate’ overspending in Philly’s Office of Homeless Services

Leaders of the office tasked with sheltering Philadelphia’s homeless “knowingly” overspent millions of dollars in taxpayer funds for several years and were unable to financially keep up with their own growth, according to the city’s inspector general, who released preliminary findings of a probe into the office Monday.

While Inspector General Alexander F. DeSantis said a number of investigative questions remain, he did not report finding evidence of criminal culpability or self-enrichment.

Still, the findings describe a department that operated under leaders who knowingly entered into too many contracts with third-party housing providers and incurred expenses that exceeded the office’s budget by about $15 million.

“Leadership was driven by the mission, and fiscal considerations became an afterthought,” DeSantis wrote in his report. He added that entering into contracts the office couldn’t afford was “a deliberate agency action that cannot be ignored and is very clearly evidenced by the department’s internal planning documents.”

The records DeSantis based his report on include an internal agency planning document that was circulated to top leaders monthly and repeatedly showed a growing negative balance.

DeSantis’ findings confirm The Inquirer’s previous reporting, which found that the Office of Homeless Services, despite receiving an infusion of federal pandemic relief dollars, repeatedly contracted nonprofits that provide services to the homeless to perform work that exceeded the office’s yearly budget. Officials in some cases delayed paying those contractors for months.

The inspector general found gaps in oversight. The city’s Finance Department is responsible for approving changes to city contracts, but the approvals granted to the Office of Homeless Services were “essentially a perfunctory verification,” DeSantis wrote.

He also found that in some cases the Office of Homeless Services did not set aside enough money to pay nonprofits for the actual value of their contracts, instead intentionally under-estimating costs and then continually adjusting them higher.

Consequently, the department held a “significant number of unpaid invoices” for several years. Between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, the office spent $9.6 million more that it was allocated by City Council, then overspent its budget in the current 2024 fiscal year by another $5.1 million.

The investigation into the office is one of several undertaken since last fall, when officials under former Mayor Jim Kenney said they became aware of spending issues within the office. In February, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker commissioned an outside accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit, and City Council members — who grilled officials from the office during a budget hearing last week — are preparing to hold additional hearings on its finances.

» READ MORE: How Philly’s Office of Homeless Services overspent $15 million: ‘Things got away from everybody’

Officials stressed that DeSantis’ findings are preliminary. The report says that questions remain, including “the scope of individual accountability.”

The report describes the office’s former executive director, Liz Hersh, as the driving force, saying she was “quite committed to the homeless population and personally driven by the department’s mission, although she was disinterested in the minutia of the OHS budget.”

DeSantis wrote that in the early years of Hersh’s tenure, her approach was “functional and unchallenged,” but the pandemic introduced volatility in funding levels as a result of budget cuts and grant dollars, as well as increased need among the city’s homeless population.

Hersh resigned last year and now works for a national nonprofit. Her former chief of staff, David Holloman, is now the office’s interim director.

According to the report, Hersh told investigators that the core of the problem could be traced to 2020, when the office saw a $17 million cut amid a massive pandemic-related budget hole. Those dollars were largely offset that year by federal grant money, but by the following year, the office had an estimated $4 million deficit that was “a key inflection point,” the inspector general wrote.

That year, the Office of Homeless Services didn’t cut services. Instead, “Hersh moved forward without adjustment, believing that there would be some future opportunity to retroactively balance the budget.”

» READ MORE: Philly lawmakers slam Homeless Services leaders for mismanaged funds: ‘This is astronomical money’

She said top city finance officials were in the loop and approved the expenses. However, in a footnote, DeSantis wrote that “there is no evidence that any [Managing Director’s Office] representative had specific knowledge of the underlying OHS financial activity to follow.”

DeSantis wrote that the $4 million deficit turned into a debt for services the office contracted providers to perform and was carried year over year. It meant that the office couldn’t absorb any increase in costs on existing contracts or services.

At the same time, cost increases abounded related to the pandemic, inflation, security needs, and an influx of migrants who were housed in a homeless shelter.

According to DeSantis, the office couldn’t pay invoices sent to the city from contracts, many of which were small nonprofits that operate shelters.

In some cases, the department issued payments the following fiscal year once a new city budget was approved and money flowed into the agency’s coffers. In other cases, the office passed unpaid invoices from an old contract onto a new contract, meaning some payments were for services performed under one contract but paid under another.

“The department may have lost some control over vendor costs on any given contract,” DeSantis wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.