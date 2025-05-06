Patrick Dugan’s campaign claimed — and then removed — endorsements from wards that have not yet backed him for Philly DA

After Philadelphia’s Democratic Party declined to endorse a candidate in the race for district attorney, DA Larry Krasner and his challenger, former Judge Patrick Dugan, have been left to campaign across the city, vying for the individual support of the city’s 66 wards.

The nods are coveted in the May 20 primary election, since without an official party endorsement, it is up to individual ward leaders to decide whether to promote a candidate to voters on election day.

Advertisement

And until Monday, Dugan’s campaign website boasted that he had won the support of 32 Democratic wards. But in at least four of those wards, leaders said they have either not yet endorsed a candidate or have instead chosen Krasner.

In a now-deleted portion of endorsements posted on his campaign website, Dugan, a former Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge, listed his the support from dozens of wards across the city, including the 35th, 37th, and 43rd Wards. But leaders from those wards told The Inquirer on Monday that they have either not yet made their endorsement or are planning to stay open in the primary.

Until last week, Dugan’s webpage also listed an endorsement from the 46th Ward in West Philadelphia, but ward leader and former City Councilmember Jannie Blackwell said that while she likes and has met with both candidates, her district is supporting Krasner.

Dugan’s campaign removed the 46th Ward endorsement from his site last week. On Monday evening, hours after an Inquirer reporter reached Dugan’s campaign for comment, the endorsements from the 35th, 37th, and 43rd Wards had vanished from the site. Additionally, endorsements from Northwest Philadelphia’s 17th and 22nd Wards, which were listed on Dugan’s page earlier in the day Monday, were also removed. The 22nd Ward is led by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass, who said Tuesday that her ward is staying open.

The Dugan campaign removed the erroneous endorsements after learning the wards had not backed them. A campaign spokesperson attributed the error to a mistake as endorsement decisions across the city’s 66 wards “ebb and flow.”

“We still think it’s a win for us if these wards stay open or split against the two-term incumbent,” said Daniel Kalai, Dugan’s campaign manager.

In a statement, a Krasner campaign spokesperson called the move “disappointing,” adding that the campaign is “proud” of its own endorsements.

Krasner has received the endorsements of 31 wards, according to data provided by his campaign, including South Philadelphia’s 36th Ward which is represented by City Council President Kenyatta Johnson. Northwest Philadelphia’s 50th Ward, led by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, has not yet endorsed a candidate.

» READ MORE: With weeks until election day, Philly DA Larry Krasner projects a landslide as Patrick Dugan tries to crack his coalition

Philadelphia is divided into 66 wards, which are individual voting districts in the city. Ward leaders work on behalf of their political party and play an influential role in registering and mobilizing voters. And in an off-year primary election where voter turnout is projected to be low, ward leader endorsements are particularly valuable, as the chosen candidate’s name will appear on that ward’s sample ballot.

In the upcoming primary, there is no Republican candidate for district attorney, meaning the results of the May election will likely be decisive.

» READ MORE: Anti-Krasner ads funded by a super PAC hit the airwaves with just weeks left in Philly DA race

State Rep. Danilo Burgos (D., Philadelphia) is the leader of the 43rd Democratic Ward in North Philadelphia, and said on Monday afternoon that he was unsure why his ward’s endorsement was displayed on the Dugan website, but emphasized that “the ward is open, we haven’t endorsed anyone as of yet.”

Burgos said his ward met with both Dugan and Krasner last week, and will meet again with them next week, though the ward is “waiting for more information” on the candidates before making any decision or deciding to stay open.

Similar instances occurred in the 35th and 37th Wards. Heather Miller, leader of the Northeast’s 35th Ward, said Monday “we have not made a decision on the district attorney’s office at the moment.”

Miller expects a decision to be made no later than next Thursday, but said the ward remains undecided and is leaning toward staying open.

And in the 37th Ward, based in North Philadelphia, leader El Amor M. Brawne Ali said her ward will likely make its decision by Friday.

Dugan has received endorsements from 27 wards, according to his website as of Monday evening. He also has the backing of several unions and the politically influential Philadelphia Building Trades Council.

Krasner, a progressive prosecutor seeking a third term, has garnered the support of organizations and unions like the Pennsylvania Working Families Party and a local of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, and has the backing of some of the city’s top Black Democrats.

The largest labor organization in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO, made the largely symbolic decision to not to endorse either candidate this year. The city’s police union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, has also not endorsed a candidate.