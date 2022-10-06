The City of Philadelphia issued an apology Thursday for the unethical experiments performed by a University of Pennsylvania faculty member of 50 years on Holmesburg Prison inmates between the 1950s and ‘70s.

Dr. Albert Kligman, one of the pioneers of modern dermatology who developed Retin-A, experimented on mostly Black male inmates, exposing them to pharmaceuticals, viruses, fungus, asbestos, LSD and a component of Agent Orange.

“Without excuse, we formally and officially extend a sincere apology to those who were subjected to this inhumane and horrific abuse,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. “We are also sorry it took far too long to hear these words. To the families and loved ones across generations who have been impacted by this deplorable chapter in our city’s history, we are hopeful this formal apology brings you at least a small measure of closure.”

» READ MORE: Penn Medicine apologizes for notorious doctor who conducted experiments on Holmesburg Prison inmates

Kenney said that despite these experiments taking place decades ago, the impact of the medical racism these inmates experienced has extended to the present day.

Experiment survivors like Leodus Jones, who would leave prison and become an influential activist and community leader, would bear scars that would stay with him for the rest of his life after being injected with what he was told was a rare disease from India.

Close to 300 former prisoners who reported injuries from the experiments would sue Penn and Kligman in 2000 — the suit missed the statute of limitations.

Kenney noted that experiments like these have created distrust in communities of color and vowed to continue to rectify past wrongs.

The city’s apology is the latest in a series of slow rebukes. Following the racial reckoning of 2020, two dermatologists, including one from Penn, made the case to reconsider honorifics, including professorships, named after Kligman.

» READ MORE: Penn must cut ties with Dr. Albert Kligman, who conducted unethical human research on Black men | Opinion

Almost a year after that call to action was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Dermatology, Penn Medicine would issue an apology for Kligman’s experiments, renaming an annual lecture previously bearing his name and redirecting research funds held in his name to dermatology residents interested in working on skin of color, as well as other fellowships.