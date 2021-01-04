This history of experimentation on prisoners alone is troubling. In his own words to the Philadelphia Bulletin in 1966, Kligman described his first visit to Holmesburg Prison in 1951, when called to treat a fungal outbreak: “All I saw before me were acres of skin. It was like a farmer seeing a fertile field for the first time.” In reminiscing, it seems as though he saw prisoners as objects for experimentation. He also said, “It was years before the authorities knew that I was conducting various studies on prisoner volunteers. Things were simpler then. Informed consent was unheard of. No one asked me what I was doing. It was a wonderful time.” Kligman seemed to think that lack of required informed consent and oversight made prisoners an ideal population for studies. Kligman paid prisoners money for their participation, a practice that by the 1970s was widely understood as coercion and corruption of consent. These inmates had little access to money and were mostly unconvicted detainees awaiting trial, and many could not afford bail.