Allan Domb resigned his City Council seat on Monday — and it would be safe to bet that he won’t be the last to do so this year.

The two-term at-large Council member quit his post and said he’s considering running for mayor in 2023, marking the first major step by a mayoral contender toward jumping in the race.

At least four other Council members are considering running for the city’s top job, and because Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter requires city officeholders quit their current post when they run for another office, there likely will be a handful of vacancies on the city’s legislative body in the coming months.

Here’s a breakdown of what happens when there are openings on City Council.

What’s the normal makeup of City Council?

The legislative body is set up to have 17 members — 10 represent geographic districts, and seven represent the city at-large. Of those seven at-large seats, two are reserved for members of political parties outside the majority.

Before the departure of Domb, a Democrat, those seven seats were broken up as follows: five Democrats, one Republican, and one member of the Working Families Party.

Does Domb’s seat have to be filled?

Under the city charter, vacancies on City Council may be filled via a special election, and the winner would serve out the remainder of the term. Domb’s term would have ended in January 2024.

That’s complicated in some ways because all 17 seats are up for election next year, and those terms would also begin in January 2024. That means the winner of a special election to fill Domb’s seat would serve fewer than 18 months, even if a special election were held ASAP. And that’s far from certain.

How are special election candidates picked?

The political parties put forth nominees, and the method for picking those are outlined in each party’s bylaws.

At-large candidates, who represent the entire city, are generally picked by the party’s city committee, meaning the leadership of the party and its ward leaders have enormous sway. Because registered Democrats dramatically outnumber Republicans in Philadelphia, the person the Democratic Party nominates wins the election more often than not. Third parties can also circulate petitions to get a candidate on the ballot.

At least two other at-large Council members besides Domb — Helen Gym and Derek Green — are rumored to be considering running for mayor and would have to resign their Council seat to declare their candidacy, leaving potentially two more vacancies.

And if there is a vacancy in a district Council office, the nominee is generally chosen by ward leaders who represent the areas within that district. Two district Council members — Cherelle Parker, of Council’s 9th District, and María Quiñones-Sánchez, of the 7th — are also said to be considering a mayoral bid.

When would a special election take place?

Short answer: It’s complicated.

Longer answer: It’s up to the City Council president to decide when to call one, and that person — in this case, Council President Darrell L. Clarke — has wide latitude for when to do so.

Under most circumstances, special elections are conducted during already scheduled elections (so this year, the general election is on Nov. 8, and the primary election is typically in May). Clarke could also call for a special election to take place outside one of those already scheduled elections, but it would be costly for the city.

There’s no rule in the charter regarding how long a Council president can wait to issue a Writ for a Special Election after a vacancy occurs.

Most recently, Clarke announced in March that he would call a special election to fill the Council seat held by former Councilmember Bobby Henon, of the Sixth District, who resigned in January after being convicted on corruption charges. So in that case, Clarke waited about two months to call for the special election.

But there is precedent for waiting longer, or waiting so long that another election comes around and there’s no need to hold one.

For example, a special election to replace at-large Councilmember David Cohen was held in November 2006 — more than a year after he died. Then-Council President Anna C. Verna had opposed filling the seat, saying the duties could be absorbed by the six remaining at-large members.

“I don’t see any great urgency for a special election now,” she told The Inquirer at the time.

Has Clarke said when he’ll call an election this time around?

No. Clarke is known to keep his decision-making process close to the vest. He declined to comment Monday on when a special election might take place.

It’s possible he simply hasn’t decided yet. With a significant chunk of City Council considering resigning before their term is up, the situation is fluid, and Clarke may need to consider the full landscape. Candidates can talk all day about “considering” a run for mayor. But until they send that resignation letter, it’s something of a hypothetical.

The council president doesn’t have a ton of time to wait around if he wants a special election to take place this November alongside the general election.

But that rule, written decades ago, probably does not provide enough time.

Here’s why: A large portion of the city now votes by mail, and those ballots need to be prepared and mailed out as early as possible to give voters time to receive, vote on, and return them. As soon as all the legal challenges to different candidates are resolved, elections officials rush to finalize, print, and mail the ballots.

In 2020, the last candidacy challenge was resolved Sept. 17, and the first mail ballots were sent out at the end of September.

But that’s pretty late, and it means Clarke may need to decide by as early as September if he wants to call for a special election in November. Elections officials have no obligation to wait, and plenty of incentive to get ballots out as early as possible.

Just a reminder, folks: It’s already mid-August.

