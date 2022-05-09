City Council members on Monday criticized Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration’s handling of a new citywide property reassessment that shows a 31% average increase in residential property values after assessments were paused for three years.

In a virtual hearing on the Office of Property Assessment’s budget, lawmakers lodged complaints about the timing of when residents will receive written notices of their new valuations, questioned the accuracy of the city’s new assessment system, and said the administration needed to do more outreach in neighborhoods that could see particularly large increases in their 2023 tax bills.

The new assessments became available on the city’s website Monday morning, and lawmakers said they were receiving calls from unhappy property owners during the hearing.

“I cannot tell you how many constituents are going into your system, looking at their properties, and automatically calling me back [saying], ‘You let this happen,’” Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. said. “It shouldn’t happen as a surprise.”

Aggregate data provided to Council by the administration showed that Councilmember Jamie Gauthier’s West Philadelphia-based 3rd District and Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez’s Kensington-based 7th District had the largest overall increase, with total residential valuations jumping more than 50%.

It is too early, however, to say whether the reassessment — the first since the city implemented its new Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal system ― is flawed, as some members suggested Monday. Despite allowing residents to look up properties online, the administration has not yet released parcel-level data for the entire city, making it impossible to analyze the reassessment overall.

But given the substantial growth in the real estate market during the three-year gap since Philly’s last reassessment, it’s likely that many of the increases in valuations that have alarmed property owners are justified.

OPA Director James Aros Jr. said the 31% bump in residential property values is in line with external analyses of the Philadelphia market’s growth in that three-year window.

“For the residential market of the city overall, and particularly in certain sections of the city, the changes have been historic,” Aros said.

Debate over wage tax looms

Kenney has proposed a $5.6 billion budget for the tax year beginning July 1, and he has proposed using some of the new revenue generated by the reassessment to pay for a cut to the wage tax for city residents. He is also proposing expanding eligibility or increasing funding for programs that help homeowners deal with increased assessments, like raising the homestead exemption from $45,000 to $65,000 and boosting the Longtime Owner Occupants Program.

Council members on Monday did not dig deep into Kenney’s proposal to use new revenue generated by the reassessment in part to lower the city’s wage tax, rather than lowering the property tax rate. But that debate will take center stage as lawmakers negotiate with the administration ahead of the June 30 deadline to adopt a new budget.

Fights over property assessments have been a fixture of Philadelphia’s political discourse for two decades.

Council members traditionally are highly responsive to the needs of longtime property owners, a demographic with a high voter turnout rate, while mayoral administrations have worked to fix a system that has long been criticized as highly inaccurate and unfair.

Inconsistencies in assessments caused in part by decades of political favoritism led to Mayor Michael A. Nutter in 2014 implementing the Actual Value Initiative, the first major citywide reassessment in recent years.

The Kenney administration last assessed all properties from scratch for the 2019 tax year, and for the following year, it estimated values based on those assessments and market trends. Annual assessments have been frozen since then in part to allow the city to implement CAMA, its new appraisal software system, and in part due to the pandemic.

Property taxes fund a smaller portion of the city budget than they do in other big municipalities thanks primarily to the city’s reliance on the wage tax. The city also has an unusually high number of low-income residents who are homeowners, although renters are making up an increasingly large part of the city population in recent years.

A delay in mailed appraisal notices

Gauthier’s West Philadelphia district includes the rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods around University City where low-income residents can struggle to afford surging property taxes. She pressed Aros on why the city has not yet released a detailed version of its new assessment methodology, which Aros said would be published within a month.

“Although it feels like OPA has been working on these assessments for over two years, we’ve not received OPA’s updated methodologies,” Gauthier said. “This is core government transparency and public communication.”

She also slammed OPA for delays in mailing out new appraisal notices to property owners, which could give residents only about a month before the Oct. 3 deadline to appeal assessments with the Board of Revision of Taxes.

Although the valuations are already online, Aros said it may not be until Sept. 1 before the city mails out the notices due to the agency’s mailing vendor struggling to obtain envelopes amid the global supply chain crisis. For less less tech-savvy residents and those without digital access, that could be the first time they learn of increased valuations.

“Do you agree that it’s not our residents’ fault that we don’t have envelopes?” Gauthier said.

