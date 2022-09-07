After working virtually for more than two years, Philadelphia City Council will hold weekly meetings in person this fall, but committee hearings will continue to be held remotely due to “continuing public health concerns,” officials said Wednesday.

Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who decides how meetings and hearings are held, said in a statement that members will return for their first in-person session on Sept. 22, the second scheduled meeting this fall. Masking will be recommended but not required.

“It is of utmost importance that the people’s business in City Council be conducted in person, while continuing to practice safe health measures as recommended by our health-care experts,” Clarke said.

Still, the first full meeting, scheduled for Sept. 15, will be held virtually.

Philadelphia’s COVID-19 risk level is currently considered “medium,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC no longer recommends against gathering, but says when community spread is at the medium level, people at high risk of getting sick should wear a mask indoors. Case counts in the city have fallen by more than 20% in the last two weeks.

While Council’s weekly meetings on Thursday are among the most closely followed by constituents, much of the legislative work happens in committees, where members hear testimony from witnesses, ask questions of experts, and hammer out the details of public policy.

Clarke said members of the public will be able to offer public comment during virtual committee hearings, as they have for the last two years.

Most members of Council have been working at least part-time from their offices in City Hall. As Council met virtually this spring, some sat in their offices and debated one another through Microsoft Teams.

A handful of members said then that it was time to return to in-person meetings, as all of the top 10 largest cities in America had returned to in-person or hybrid formats — except Philadelphia. The commissioners of all four of Philadelphia’s suburban counties have also long met in person. Clarke resisted the calls.

Besides working through the logistics of returning in person, Clarke will also direct a significant restructuring of Council over the next several weeks. Over the last month, four members have resigned either because they launched a run for mayor or said they are considering it. Each led committees and sat on others, so Clarke will need to appoint new chairs and shuffle assignments.

“When Council returns to full, in-person meetings — on Sept. 22 — it’s anticipated that it will be with all new committee assignments and positions filled and in place,” Clarke said.