Philadelphia officials are threatening to sue the Wolf administration over what they consider dangerous conditions inside the city’s juvenile detention facility that workers have described as overcrowded and understaffed.

A months-long feud between the city and the state over conditions inside the facility burst into public view Thursday when City Council members introduced a resolution urging the city to sue the Wolf administration. They want to try to force the state to move dozens of children already sentenced to state facilities out of the city-run Juvenile Justice Services Center in West Philadelphia.

When asked if it’s considering filing such a suit, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney’s office said Thursday that officials are “looking at all options.” Council will vote on the resolution next week, and five members lashed out at the state during the body’s session Thursday.

The public shaming, said Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., was intended to be a “shot across their bow” — a message to Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration.

“The next step is a lawsuit,” Jones said.

It would be unusual for a Democratic mayor, supported by a majority Democratic City Council, to sue an administration led by a member of their own party. But lawmakers who support the step said they’ve tried to resolve the issue privately — to no avail.

Instead, they say, the overcrowding has reached a crisis point.

“If you think we’re taking it a little bit too far, go visit. Young people are screaming out of their rooms calling our names,” said at-large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who recently visited the facility. “It is literally the saddest thing I have ever seen since I’ve been on City Council.”

State officials say they’re dealing with space constraints and staffing shortages at their own detention centers. The state Department of Human Services announced over the summer it would temporarily close dozens of beds due to short-staffing, and department officials have said they are actively working to reduce the backlog.

But in the meantime, kids are stuck in the center, and their time there does not count toward their sentence. Advocates and parents of children housed at JJSC told The Inquirer earlier this year that young people have been attacked, assaulted, and traumatized.

Workers who testified to Council Thursday said the 180-bed facility — meant to hold children for a few weeks as they wait for their court cases to be heard — is housing more than 220 children. More than 70 of them, according to Council, have already been sentenced to state facilities, but have not yet been moved out by the state Department of Human Services.

Officials with AFSCME District Council 33, the union that represents workers at the JJSC, said that at times, there are fewer than a dozen staff members responsible for more than 200 youth.

“We are working in violent conditions, and it’s unacceptable, and it’s outrageous at this point,” said Ebony Richards, a worker at the center. “We need help. We need it immediately. Someone is going to end up dying in that facility.”

Corinne Stokes, a counselor at the detention center, told Council that some children are sleeping on mattresses on the floor or being housed in an admissions office. She said some children have been living at the facility for more than a year.

“We signed onto this job because we want to do this job, and we want to be able to do it properly,” she said. “We need help, and we need help now.”

It all came to a head on Oct. 4, workers said, when a large fight broke out and left 20 employees injured. According to Jones Jr., who is leading the effort in Council, several staff members and at least one resident were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

At-large City Councilmember Helen Gym called the situation “unconscionable” and said the conditions described by workers “have been well known to the state for weeks on end.”

“It is an unusual and bold step,” she said of the potential for a lawsuit, “and it could not be more important or more urgent or more overdue.”

Inquirer staff writer Samantha Melamed contributed reporting.