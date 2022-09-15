It all started with a zoning bill.

In a bizarre chain of events Thursday, a veto of a zoning bill by Mayor Jim Kenney factored into a decision by Council President Darrell L. Clarke to order special elections to fill two vacancies on City Council, a decision that will further delay the distribution of mail ballots to Philadelphia voters for Pennsylvania’s nationally watched Senate and gubernatorial elections.

The saga began when Kenney on Thursday morning issued a rare veto to kill a bill by former Councilmember Cherelle Parker that was aimed at stemming the growth of nuisance businesses that sell drug paraphernalia in her district.

Parker and three other Council members recently resigned to run or explore running in next year’s mayoral race. That leaves Council with only 13 members — just one more than the 12 required to override vetoes, with more resignations likely on the horizon.

Clarke last week ordered special elections to fill the seats vacated by Parker and former Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, who represented geographic districts. He notably did not order special elections for two at-large seats, which are elected citywide, at that time.

That changed after Kenney’s veto. Clarke issued writs of elections for the two at-large seats hours later. A statement from his office announcing the decision noted Council’s thin margins for veto votes and Home Rule Charter amendments, which also require 12 votes.

“The Council President’s action in issuing writs for special elections for At Large seats followed a Meeting in City Council at which Mayor Kenney vetoed a bill concerning a neighborhood overlay for the 9th District – legislation originally sponsored by now-former Councilmember Parker,” the statement said.

Clarke added: “It is vitally important that City Council be able to conduct its business, whether that is passing legislation, considering an override of a mayor’s veto, or even legislation to change the Home Rule Charter.”

The nomination process for special elections takes more than a week, preventing the City Commissioners, who run Philadelphia elections, from printing and sending out mail ballots for the Nov. 8 election until the candidates are confirmed. The commissioners were already delayed in sending out mail ballots because of the special elections for the two district seats.

That means the window for Philly voters to cast mail ballots in Pennsylvania’s two high-profile statewide races — the U.S. Senate election between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman, and the gubernatorial contest between Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano — will be even smaller, complicating get-out-the-vote efforts in the state’s largest Democratic stronghold.

Kenney’s veto came as a surprise because he rarely kills bills and has supported efforts to crack down on “smoke shops” before.

Council approved the bill in June before going on summer break, and Parker resigned from Council earlier this month.

The bill would require business owners to obtain special exemptions from the Zoning Board of Adjustment to open convenience stores on commercial corridors in the 9th District, which includes parts of North and Northwest Philadelphia.

In a letter explaining his veto, Kenney wrote that the language of Parker’s bill was too broad and would affect legitimate businesses.

“While my Administration is supportive of the bill’s intent to reduce nuisance business activity, this legislation is not the appropriate tool to combat the genuine concerns sought to be addressed,” Kenney wrote. “Requiring prospective business owners to retain the costly services of an attorney and face the delay and uncertainty associated with a special exception hearing will discourage the establishment of new businesses and the expansion of those already in existence.”

Parker did not respond to a request for comment.

Her likely successor, however, said he doesn’t plan to let the matter go.

Democratic ward leaders on Wednesday night nominated Anthony Phillips, the executive director of the nonprofit Youth Action, to be the party’s candidate in the Nov. 8 special election to fill Parker’s seat, all but guaranteeing he will complete her term.

Phillips said Thursday that he would pursue similar legislation if he wins the seat.

“As a longtime member of this community I can tell you firsthand that this legislation is important and paramount to our neighbors,” Phillips said. “I’m willing to have a conversation with the mayor to learn what we have to do to ensure a bill of this sort gets through.”

It’s Kenney’s eighth veto as mayor, and only his second direct veto. He killed six bills at the end of the previous Council term in 2019 with a “pocket veto,” in which the mayor declines to sign legislation until it expires when a new Council takes office.

His only other direct veto was aimed at defeating legislation by Councilmember Mark Squilla that set more restrictive zoning rules in Society Hill. Council, however, voted to override the veto.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.