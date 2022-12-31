They say more than half of all New Year’s resolutions fail, and those odds get way worse when you’re one of the nine people whose goal this year is to be elected the next mayor of Philadelphia.

Still, we wanted to get on the record what the people vying to be our fair city’s next leader resolve to do this year. So we asked each of the candidates who have officially declared their candidacy — all are Democrats so far — what their 2023 New Year’s resolutions are.

The parameters were pretty simple: Try to keep it to 100 words or less (most succeeded) and try to avoid platitudes (most failed). Some of the candidates seem to have forgotten that Mayor Jim Kenney’s term doesn’t end until January 2024 and so they can’t actually implement their plans until after that. Resolutions are supposed to be attainable, folks!

In reality, the 2023 candidates are like the rest of us: They want to work toward a better city and watch an Eagles Super Bowl win. Here are New Year’s resolutions from the mayoral candidates who got back to us.

Grocer Jeff Brown

“Aside from being elected Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, I’m resolved to listen more, talk less and be fully present in every moment. Talk is cheap and the people of Philly deserve someone who spends the time to listen to them, hear their needs and concerns and then gets to work to fix them. That’s not just my resolution — it’s the way I live my life. And one more wish … Eagles Super Bowl victory!”

Former Judge James DeLeon

“My 2023 resolution is that I am allowed, as mayor-elect of this great city in which we live, to implement the plans and programs that I have developed that are aimed at helping Philadelphia reverse the ravages of the continuing trauma created by gun violence, generational poverty, substandard educational programs, health inequity, lack of meaningful and sustaining employment and career opportunities, the unanswered drug epidemic that has gripped our communities and made a wasteland of several of those communities, [and] the exponential increase in opportunistic violent crimes fueled by a pervasive lack of hope in our youth.”

Former City Councilmember Allan Domb

“If I am elected mayor, I will work tirelessly to eliminate the gun violence in the city.”

Former City Councilmember Derek Green

“My New Year’s resolution is to run a little more in the mornings, eat less in the evenings, and be front and center at the Eagles Super Bowl parade this February with my wife and son. I also resolve to work my heart out to earn the votes necessary to become mayor of Philadelphia in order to hire more police, more prosecutors, and empower more anti-violence prevention and intervention groups so our city is on the path to becoming one of the safest in America.”

Former City Councilmember Helen Gym

“In 2023, the eyes of the nation will be on Philadelphia as a multiracial, inclusive people’s movement leads a vision for safety, community investments, and economic opportunity for every neighborhood. We are going to activate every network to save our youth with safe havens in our schools and parks, and we will tap into the endless potential of the people of this city through a renewed investment in creative businesses, the arts, and community organizations. I cannot wait to put this city in a new light, and remind ourselves that it’s not just the inevitable Eagles Super Bowl victory that makes us great in 2023 — it’s one another.”

Former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker

“My New Year’s resolution is to remember to breathe, and to never lose sight of how wonderful our city is, how much potential Philadelphia has, and just how much we can get done working together.”

Former City Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez

“For 2023, I resolve to do everything I can to make Philadelphia a safer and more equitable city for all.

I understand the historic nature of this campaign, as an Afro Latina, I want young women, particularly young women of color, to engage in this campaign and break the glass ceiling after 99 male mayors.

We can do this. There is nothing wrong in Philly we cannot fix together!”

Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart

“My New Year’s resolution is to work my hardest to prove to Philadelphians that I deserve their vote for mayor in May 2023. Every day my resolve only grows to fix our city’s gun violence crisis, make our city cleaner, and create opportunity for residents across all of our neighborhoods. I love Philly, and want to fix the issues facing our city so that we can shine through as the world-class city we are! I want to do all of this in addition to being a good mom to my 12-year-old daughter.”