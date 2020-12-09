The PPA, controlled by a state-appointed board, is a rare example of Republican control in an overwhelmingly Democratic city. The 2017 audits focused largely on former executive director Vincent J. Fenerty, who resigned in 2016 after two sexual harassment scandals. But the issues outlined in Rhynhart’s report are not new: The agency has been criticized for years for its patronage jobs as well as inefficiencies and high salaries that limit its payments to the city and school district. There has been little structural change in that time.