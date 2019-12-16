“I wouldn’t say that the building trades [unions] or City Committee don’t have powerful roles to play," said Anthony Campisi, a public affairs consultant and lobbyist in Philadelphia. "I just don’t think that many people think they have the ability to carry a slate of candidates like they did even four years ago. Everybody is trying to figure out who is the most powerful, and what does an endorsement from the building trades [unions] mean versus, say, Reclaim Philadelphia for getting somebody elected?”