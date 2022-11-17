City Councilmember Helen Gym on Thursday introduced legislation that would end a strict residency requirement for newly hired city workers that was championed by Council President Darrell L. Clarke as a way to diversify the city workforce, especially the Police Department.

The law authored by Clarke in 2020 requires new Civil Service workers to have lived in Philadelphia for at least one year before they are eligible to be hired. Gym’s proposal would go back to the way things were before 2020: New municipal workers can come from anywhere, but they have to move into the city six months after being hired.

Gym said the reversal was necessary due to the staffing crisis facing many city departments amid a historically tight labor market for local governments across the country.

“We aren’t delivering on our basic city services and public safety,” Gym said in a Council speech. “We can’t open our libraries. We can’t pick up our trash. We struggle to provide emergency response.”

Gym’s proposal sets up a showdown between Council’s longtime leader and one of its most high-profile members. Gym is expected to resign from Council in the near future to run in next year’s mayoral election.

Her bill already has six cosponsors, meaning she only needs to win over two more colleagues to have enough support to pass the bill. Councilmember David Oh, who was not a cosponsor, said Thursday he would likely support the bill.

Clarke, however, could block the legislation by declining to refer it to committee, or delaying it until after Gym’s expected resignation ahead of her mayoral bid.

Council approved the pre-hiring residency requirement as part of a package of bills promoted by Council as police reform measures in the wake of the protests following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

The requirement took effect in 2020 and was aimed at diversifying the workforce, especially the Police Department, but it applied to all Civil Service positions, or about 80% of the city workforce. It is the most stringent residency requirement of any big city in the country.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration opposed Clarke’s proposal, saying it would complicate hiring, but Council approved it in a 16-1 vote, with Councilmember Brian J. O’Neill, a Republican, voting against it. Kenney let the legislation become law without his signature after it was approved with a veto-proof majority.

Since then, the city has experienced a mass exodus of municipal workers who left amid broader shifts in the national labor market. But unlike the private sector, the city has not been able to hire quickly enough to replace the workers.

It’s left the city down about 4,000 workers across the municipal government from the libraries to Licenses and Inspections, complicating the delivery of basic services.

Police brass said after the rule took effect in 2021, applications dropped by 30%. The department currently has about 500 vacancies and is staring down an impending wave of retirements. To keep pace with attrition, the department would need to more than triple its current rate of recruitment.

Earlier this year, the city waived the residency requirement for police officers and correctional officers, but administration officials said the rule still had a chilling effect on recruiting.

After the waiver was issued, Clarke said in a statement he still “strongly supports the one-year residency requirement.” Former Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker, who introduced the residency requirement on Clarke’s behalf and has since resigned to run for mayor, said that blaming the Police Department’s hiring woes on the residency requirement was a “red herring.”

The true impact of the requirement on police hiring isn’t clear. Police departments across the country have reported staffing shortages over the past two years after record numbers of resignations and retirements, and experts say a confluence of factors contributed, including rising rates of gun violence and poor morale.

Kenney and Clarke have been on opposite sides of the residency requirement debate for more than a decade. For 50 years until 2008, most city workers were required to live in the city for a year before being hired.

As a Council member, Kenney had long argued it kept the city from attracting qualified candidates, and in 2008, he championed the legislation that eliminated it.