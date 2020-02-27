City Council members scrambled Thursday to mobilize opposition against the country’s first supervised injection site, set to open next week in Philadelphia, threatening a political crisis for Mayor Jim Kenney, the plan’s most prominent supporter.
Councilmember David Oh filed legislation that would make it all but impossible to open additional injection sites in the city. Council President Darrell L. Clarke said he was involved in discussions about litigation to prevent the nonprofit operator Safehouse from opening its facility in South Philadelphia next week. And several lawmakers gave impassioned speeches opposing the plan, as well as the Kenney administration’s handling of it.
“There’s likely a majority of Council members who either are not happy with the process or don’t necessarily support the whole premise of safe injection sites," Clarke said after Council’s first meeting since the plan was announced. “I don’t fundamentally understand how you get to a point where you have a person stop using drugs by enabling them to use drugs in a quote-unquote safe manner.”
There is likely more than a simple majority of Council’s 17 members who fit that description. None came forward to defend the plan or the mayor on Thursday.
Some Council members and other Philadelphia politicians have said they are open to using safe injections as a strategy in the fight against the city’s opioid crisis. But anger with Safehouse and the Kenney administration’s handling of the roll-out of the first site has unified an often-divided Council in opposition to the mayor. The location, which is near two preschools, leaked hours after a federal judge green-lighted the use of injection sites in Philadelphia, without warning to Council members or input from community groups.
“Whether you support these supervised injection sites or you don’t, you have to be upset at the process,” Councilmember Mark Squilla said. “What happened this week was just outright wrong.”
Kenney spokesperson Mike Dunn said misinformation is driving opposition to the plan to open the site in the Constitution Health Plaza on South Broad Street, near Passyunk Avenue.
“The Mayor and staff certainly have heard the concerns voiced today by Council members, and we’ve encouraged Safehouse to engage in additional community outreach," Dunn said in a statement. “That said, it is important that the concerns of constituents not be exacerbated by false information.”
Overdose prevention sites, as the administration refers to them, have been successful in other countries, Dunn said. In Philadelphia, a single site could save 24 to 76 lives per year, he said, while providing “a venue so that public health professionals can connect individuals to drug treatment and other vital support services.”
Dunn also pushed back on a rumor, repeated by Council members Thursday, that plans for 20 supervised injection sites across the city were in the works.
“That is categorically false,” he said. “The number of sites needed would depend on the capacity of each site, and that has not been determined. What we do know is that this is very much a citywide problem, and the need to provide support services to those struggling with addiction is great. In short, the mayor would support as many as it takes to keep people from dying.”
Kenney on Wednesday said the only additional planned injection site that he’s aware of is for a facility in Kensington, which is at the heart of Philadelphia’s opioid crisis.
Council members weren’t buying the mayor’s message on Thursday.
“When you are a homeowner and what is going in there will have an impact not just on your quality of life but on the value of what could be your only asset, you have a right to speak and you have a right to have a role,” said Council Majority Leader Cherelle Parker, who for the first time Thursday said that she opposes all injection sites in the city.
Oh’s bill, which was written hastily and will likely be substantially amended if it advances, would require approval from City Council and from 90% of residents, businesses, and institutions within a one-mile radius of a planned injection site before a facility could be opened — effectively banning them from the city.
Without offering details, Clarke said he has been involved in talks about suing to prevent the Safehouse facility from opening and to find a way to prevent future sites.
“There is a lot of movement and discussion around any potential legal action that could be taken to delay the opening of the facility," Clarke said. “We will see over the next couple of days. Monday’s coming. Clock is ticking. And even if it does open, there will probably continue to be action taken to eliminate this site and actually eliminate the premise of having safe injection sites in the city of Philadelphia."