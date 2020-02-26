Then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein vows that the Justice Department will fight any attempts to open a supervised injection site, saying people in addiction need treatment, not access to drugs: “If local governments get in the business of facilitating drug use … they’re actually inviting people to bring these illegal drugs into their places of business. If you start down that road, you’re really going to undermine the deterrent message that I think is so important in order to prevent people from becoming addicted in the future.”