Municipal general elections are sleepy affairs in Philadelphia, with voters often showing up just for the primary, which often crowns the ultimate winner. But last month, about 47,000 more voters cast ballots than in November 2015, an increase of more than 18%. Many were new to municipal elections. About 7% to 8% of them sat out the 2016 presidential election even though they were registered to vote. Some of the turnout was likely driven by the historic third-party City Council campaign by Working Families Party candidate Kendra Brooks.