Philadelphia City Council members are considering a compromise on Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposal to cut the city wage tax, the strongest indication yet that Kenney and lawmakers are close to reaching a deal on next year’s budget.

But Kenney’s separate proposal to cut the business income and receipts tax appears to have little support among lawmakers, some of whom say it will disproportionately benefit large corporations.

Council leadership on Monday circulated a proposed amendment to Kenney’s bill to reduce the wage tax that would keep his proposed tax cut for Philadelphia residents intact, while reducing the size of the cut for non-residents who commute into the city.

The fact that Council leadership distributed the amendment, which could be considered as soon as Tuesday, indicates there is optimism that at least nine members, a Council majority, are willing to vote for it. That would be a major breakthrough in what’s been a bruising stretch of negotiations between Kenney’s team and lawmakers.

Kenney and Council have until the end of the month to pass the new budget. If Council follows its usual rules, it must advance all budget legislation out of committee by Thursday.

The wage tax cuts under consideration are minuscule. Kenney had proposed reducing the wage tax on city residents from 3.3712% to 3.3398%, and for nonresidents from 3.5019% to 3.4201%. The Council amendment would instead lower the nonresident rate to 3.4481%.

Local business groups and the Kenney administration are pushingtax relief measures to signal that city leaders are committed to making Philadelphia more business-friendly as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Progressives have been critical of all proposals to cut taxes at a time when the city has costly needs, such as aiding residents facing evictions, building affordable housing, and funding anti-violence programs.

The amendment, however, may make the tax cut proposal more palatable for those members because it shifts some of the tax burden away from city residents and toward suburban commuters.

Kenney’s proposed $5.18 billion budget would use an infusion of federal stimulus money to return the city to pre-pandemic spending levels by restoring some services cut last year, reducing taxes, and borrowing money for large projects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.