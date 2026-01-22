The Philadelphia school district’s facilities plan did not go over well in City Council

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said the Philadelphia school district showed “just a complete lack of thought and consideration for really important programs” when crafting its long-anticipated facilities plan, released Thursday.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson said his members had “a lot of concerns.”

Advertisement

And City Councilmember Jeffery “Jay” Young Jr. went so far as to propose amending the city Home Rule Charter to allow Council to remove the school board members who will consider the proposed closures.

“If you are closing schools during a literacy crisis, then you should be held directly accountable to the people you serve,” Young said.

To put it mildly, the district’s plan did not go over well in Council.

» READ MORE: Live updates: 20 schools slated for closure as school district unveils master plan

In many ways, it’s unsurprising Council members would speak out against a plan that would close or consolidate schools in their districts. But the pushback from lawmakers Thursday was notably strong, and Young’s proposal to allow Council to remove school board members could dramatically reshape the politics of the district.

Currently, the mayor appoints the nine members of the school board, and Council votes to confirm them. Allowing lawmakers to remove board members would shift the balance of power toward the legislative branch and effectively leave the district’s leaders with 18 bosses — the mayor and the 17 Council members.

Significantly, Johnson immediately endorsed Young’s plan, which would have to be approved by city voters in a ballot question.

“It’s a good check-and-balance in terms of the process, and also allows us to have the ability and the opportunity to make sure that anything that the school board does is done with transparency,” Johnson told reporters. “I‘m always for, as members of City Council and this body in this institution, having the opportunity to provide accountability.”

» READ MORE: What’s happening to your Philly school under the proposed facilities master plan?

Left unsaid was that the long-awaited facilities plan didn’t come from the school board — they have yet to approve the proposal, which was presented to lawmakers this week by Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr.

Still, the pushback was notable in part because it came from lawmakers who are often on opposite sides of debates about education policy. Johnson is an advocate for charter schools, while Gauthier is a progressive ally of the teachers union who is often critical of the so-called school choice movement.

Gauthier said the plan would limit opportunities in her West Philadelphia-based 3rd District. She pointed to changes including Robeson High School and Parkway West ceasing to exist as standalone schools (Robeson would merge into Sayre and Parkway West into SLA Beeber), and The Workshop School co-locating with Overbrook High. (The Workshop, however, would remain a distinct school, just in a new location.)

“What are people supposed to do for good high school options in West Philadelphia?” Gauthier said in an interview.

Gauthier added that while Watlington has talked at length about avoiding the mistakes of the district’s widely criticized 2012 school closure plan, it appears doomed to repeat that history.

“That’s a great thing to hold up every time we have this conversation, but how are you solving for it?” Gauthier said. “You can’t state all of the things that went wrong and then present a plan that seems to lack care in the same way as the plan in 2012.”

Johnson said the discussion over the plan was far from complete.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a very, very robust process,” he said. “These are only recommendations. This isn’t the final product.”

Watlington’s plan will touch every part of the city. It includes 20 school closures, six co-locations, with two separate schools exist inside a single building, and more changes. It also includes modernizing more than 150 schools over 10 years, though officials have not yet revealed which buildings will get the upgrades.

In total, the blueprint would cost $2.8 billion — though the district is only proposing funding $1 billion of that with capital borrowing. The rest of the money would come from the state and from philanthropic sources, and if those dollars don’t come through, fewer repairs could happen.

Nearly every Council member on Thursday said they understand the need to consolidate schools, but each had concerns about how individual closures would impact the communities they serve.

Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., whose district includes parts of West and Northwest Philadelphia, said some of the changes are encouraging, including an expansion of career and technical education planned for some schools, including Overbrook High.

But, he said, others could combine students who come from different neighborhoods and backgrounds, and that the district must consider the social impacts of merging those populations.

“The places where the kids come from, that is always a dynamic that is under-considered,” Jones said. “If I live in this neighborhood and got to travel to that neighborhood, what are the historical dynamics?”

And Councilmember Cindy Bass, who represents parts of North and Northwest Philadelphia, said two of the schools in her district slated for closure — Fitler Academics Plus School and Parkway Northwest High School — “are models of great public education.”

“I don’t understand why they are targeted when they are very well-regarded and lots of kids want to go there,” Bass said. “If it’s not broken, why are we trying to fix this?”

It’s unclear how much sway members will have over where the district ultimately lands. Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who chairs the Education Committee and represents the city at-large, warned of a “long and emotional” journey ahead.

“There’s always an emotional attachment to schools,” he said. “They are a pillar in a lot of neighborhoods.”

Staff writer Jake Blumgart contributed to this article.