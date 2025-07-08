Sharif Street announces early endorsements from 10 Philly unions — surprising one of them

State Sen. Sharif Street announced Tuesday that 10 Philadelphia labor unions, including several that are part of the politically powerful Philadelphia Building Trades, had already endorsed his nascent campaign for U.S. Congress.

“We’re proud to stand with so many of our brothers and sisters in labor across a diverse set of 10 unions so soon after we launched our campaign,” Street, who is also the state Democratic Party chair, said in a release.

But the announcement — an exceptionally early showing of labor support in a likely crowded 2026 primary race for the Third Congressional District seat — came as a surprise to at least one of the unions.

“We’re concerned with other things right now besides the congressional race,” said Wayne Miller, head of the Sprinkler Fitters Local 692, noting the ongoing city workers strike, when asked about Street. Miller is also the president of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council. “We’ve got plenty of time,” he said.

Informed that the Sprinkler Fitters were already on the endorsement list distributed by Street’s campaign, Miller said: “If my name’s on that list, my name’s on that list.”

He called Street “a very good person, always friendly to the unions” and confirmed his local was backing Street. He said he couldn’t speak for the Building Trades council as a whole.

Local unions representing nurses, plumbers, longshoremen, stagehands, sheet metal workers, steamfitters and operating engineers were among those on the list endorsing Street.

Despite the confusion, publicly declaring the unions’ backing less than a week after announcing his candidacy shows how Street’s trying to consolidate support early for a seat that could attract a lot of interest and attention from additional candidates.

The seat, representing much of Philadelphia, will be open for the first time in more than a decade after U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans announced his plan to retire at the end of his term.

State Rep. Chris Rabb announced on Tuesday he’s running for the seat. State Rep. Morgan Cephas has also expressed interest in running. David Oxman, an intensive-care physician, and Robin Toldens, a real estate agent and retired city employee, both filed to run.

While some of city’s largest unions — the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the Service Employees International Union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and the Laborers District Council — have yet to weigh in, the endorsements are still an early sign of strength for Street, who already enters the race with a considerable political network and name recognition.

Jim Snell, Business Manager of the Steamfitters Local 420, which endorsed Street Tuesday, will co-chair Street’s campaign.

“We know he’ll fight for us in Washington the same way he’s fought for us in Harrisburg,” Snell said. “Tirelessly, fearlessly and with results.”

Of the 10 unions endorsing Street, eight are part of the powerful Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council.

Ryan Boyer, Business Manager for the Building Trades, said Tuesday that it was “far too early” for the Council as a whole to endorse a candidate. He said a meeting to “get a temperature on people,” was slated for Wednesday.

The Building Trades have recently tended to endorse together when they get a consensus, but individual unions have gone their own way in the past.

In addition to the Steam and Sprinkler Fitters, Street was endorsed by the Plumbers Union Local 690; IUOE Local 542, which represents operating engineers; IUPAT District Council 21; the Insulators & Allied Workers Local 14; IATSE Local 8, representing stagehands; International Longshoreman 1291; and the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19.

The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals, which describes itself on its website as a progressive union, also endorsed Street.

“Senator Street has been a steadfast ally to nurses and health care workers — not just when it’s possible, but when it’s hard,“ Maureen May, the union’s president said. ”He’s marched on picket lines, stood with us at the Capitol and fought for safe staffing, fair contracts and quality care for our patients.”