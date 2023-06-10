‘An existential threat.’ Marchers protest the 76ers’ plans to build an arena in Chinatown

Chanting “we don’t trust the process,” marchers from a diverse coalition of groups joined a cacophonous, colorful procession from 10th and Vine Streets to a City Hall rally to protest the Philadelphia 76ers’ proposal to build a $1.3 billion arena on the edge of Chinatown.

The NBA team’s plan is an “existential threat” to one of the city’s most historic and culturally significant neighborhoods, said longtime Chinatown advocate Mary Yee, arriving at the march bearing what appeared to be a massive bowl of ramen on her head.

“We’ve been threatened so many times before.”

The participants in an event that would last four hours ranged in ages from infants to 96, and the crowd —estimated at 3,000 by organizers, and several hundred by police — appeared to be sufficiently diverse to qualify as a demographic cross section of Philadelphia.

Police described the crowd as “peaceful” and reported no incidents or arrests.

On a splendid day when the plague of wildfire smoke over the region finally lifted, what turned out be an exuberant event was part protest and something of a release for Chinatown residents and supporters.

They have been eager to get outside, take to the streets and do something big, loud and physical to oppose construction of the proposed Sixers arena, something more raucous than indoor news conferences, presentations and community meetings. They hoped to march on April 29, but heavy rain ruined that plan.

This week they had to wait out the threat of air-fouling smoke, and then they did indeed get to do something big, loud, and physical complete with the red dragon — China’s only magical symbol — and drummers urging them on by banging a lively beat.

The Sixers have pitched the proposed $1.3 billion arena as a huge win for the city, offering investment and development on a downtrodden stretch of Market Street East and moving the region toward a greener future with a focus on public transportation.

But no one at Saturday’s march and rally appeared to be buying it, emphatically siding with Chinatown residents and leaders who have voiced strong opposition.

In late April, Chinatown advocates handed boxes of a petition containing 15,000 signatures to each Council member, asking them to take an official stand against the arena, which would rise four blocks from City Hall, on the footprint of 10th to 11th and Market to Filbert Streets.

Construction would claim one-third of the Fashion District mall and the bus station on Filbert Street — and touch Chinatown at Cuthbert Street. By the team’s own reckoning, the arena would be empty about 60% of the time. The Sixers say they’re following an NBA trend that sees more teams moving to downtown arenas.

“Find another project,” said State Rep Tarrik Khan (D., Philadelphia). In addressing the City Hall crowd, he suggested the developers consider investing in schools.

He said the arena would result in “six years of chaos” in the vicinity of the construction site.

Building an arena near Chinatown is an attack on every immigrant community in the city, said Sarun Chan, executive director of the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia.

Neighborhoods are for more than entertainment, Chan said, they’re where people live, fall in love, conduct their lives.

“Chinatown is more than a few city blocks. It’s a freaking beacon of light,” Chan said.

“These aren’t just places people come to eat,” said Lily Fisher, 17, from Springfield, who is president of her school’s Asian Culture Club. “They’re home.”

Chank Kai Jong, 79 years her senior at age 96, concurred. It’s not so easy for him to get around these days but he said he was compelled to show up at 10th and Vine to join the march against the arena plan. Said Jong, “It will destroy Chinatown.”

The crowd was cautious to cheer when Shawmar Pitts of Philly Thrive pulled his shirt off to reveal ... a 76ers jersey.

But the activist moved quickly to quell any discord. He explained that he loves the Sixers, but not ownership or the developers.

“Bring us a championship,” Pitts said. “But no arena in Chinatown.”