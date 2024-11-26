The Sixers will pay for SEPTA passes to their proposed arena for a year. A key lawmaker wants them to go further.

The Philadelphia 76ers will pay for SEPTA passes for spectators to get to their proposed Center City arena for one year, a development that comes as transit has become a sticking point in the advancement of the arena proposal.

A key lawmaker wants the team to go further.

City Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the area where the proposed Sixers arena would be located near 10th and Market streets, said during a Council committee hearing that he also wants the team to pay for transit passes for ticket holders in subsequent years if their public-transit ridership goals are not met.

That provision, he said, has not been agreed to. A spokesperson for the developers confirmed the team has agreed to subsidize transit passes for one year, but could not immediately comment on the team’s position on Squilla’s additional proposal.

The news comes as City Council members are negotiating with the Sixers and are in the final stretch of a series of public hearings about the proposed arena, a controversial project that proponents say will spur development and job creation in Center City. But opposition to the project has been fierce, especially from residents in nearby Chinatown who say it could endanger their historic neighborhood.

And in recent weeks, the impact of the project on SEPTA has become a point of concern for some lawmakers. The transit agency is financially beleaguered — even despite an expected infusion of dollars that Gov. Josh Shapiro announced last week — and has said it can’t absorb additional operational costs as a result of the arena project.

Traffic congestion and parking have also become major points of contention for arena opponents. The 76ers have said those impacts can be blunted because they estimate at least 40% of event attendees will use public transit to get to the arena. That would be higher than current transit usage — about 85% of spectators drive to events at the Wells Fargo Center, where the Sixers are currently tenants, according to Comcast Spectacor, which owns that facility.

Squilla explained his proposal during a hearing Tuesday about an arena-related bill that would establish a so-called “special services district,” which would include a traffic oversight authority. Under the legislation, the City Controller, the city’s independently elected fiscal watchdog, would review the developers’ adherence to terms set by the city.

“This way, it keeps us as a city accountable, and it keeps the arena people accountable,” Squilla said.

The idea isn’t novel. The Golden State Warriors in San Francisco offers free public transit to ticket holders attending events at the arena where the team plays home games, as do the Seattle Kraken ice hockey team.

A spokesperson for a coalition of organizations that opposes the arena said in a statement that the problem isn’t the cost of transit passes, but rather that SEPTA officials have estimated the authority will face millions of dollars a year in additional operational costs as a result of the arena.

“And the developers were crystal clear: They’re not paying for it, we are through higher fares and slashed service,” the spokesperson said. “Throwing free passes for a season won’t fix that.”

Members are expected to vote on advancing the legislation establishing the district — but not the terms of the city’s agreement, including a SEPTA pass provision — out of Council’s Committee of the Whole later Tuesday. The committee is made up of all 17 Council members.

The bill is one of two that members are considering Tuesday that are part of a series of procedural steps. Council leaders said advancing them does not constitute approval of the project.

Under state law, the bills had to be voted out of committee this week in order for the full Council to consider them before the end of this year. The Sixers have said the city must approve the project this year for the team to maintain its construction timeline and open by the 2031 NBA season, when its current lease at the Wells Fargo Center expires.

The second bill members are consider Tuesday would remove the site of the arena from an existing Tax Increment Financing District that covers the area, which is currently occupied by the Fashion District mall. In areas covered by TIFs, the city can use a portion of tax revenue to support development and job growth.

If Council approves the arena, the site will be on city-owned land and won’t be taxed, although the team will contribute a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT). If the project does not move forward, the status quo would remain.

Much of the testimony Tuesday was about the economic development of Market East, the long-struggling Center City corridor where some stretches have storefront vacancy rates as high as 50%. Sam Rhoads, executive vice president of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, estimated the city has invested “billions and billions” of dollars in the area.

In one contentious moment, two members disagreed about who is responsible for developing a plan for the neighborhood. City Councilmember Cindy Bass, who represents parts of North Philadelphia, suggested that opponents of the arena have not offered a viable alternative to spur growth in the neighborhood.

But Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, of West Philadelphia, said that while members of the community should guide the future of their own neighborhoods, it’s the city’s job to come up with a vision for Market East. Gauthier, an urban planner by trade, said that ideas for specific projects typically come after the city adopts a master plan.

“This kind of seems a little bit the cart before the horse,” Gauthier said.

Bass responded that there’s “nothing wrong” with Council members asking residents and activists who oppose the arena what their alternative ideas are for the neighborhood.

“We’re constantly accused of not listening to the people,” Bass said. “It’s irresponsible not to at least ask for folks to come and to expound upon what is their vision for that community.”