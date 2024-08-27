The Sixers arena battle is about to get underway in City Hall

There’s been a low-level rumble in City Hall for more than two years since the Philadelphia 76ers announced plans to construct a new arena in the heart of Center City.

At Council meetings, supporters donned “pro-union” T-shirts and opponents held signs that said “no arena in Chinatown.” A truck often circled City Hall playing the Sixers fight song and promoting the project. Lobbyists scurried in and out of offices.

For months, most of the lawmakers who could make or break the proposal said they were waiting to take a position until studies on the economic and community impact were published.

Those reports dropped Monday night. Legislators are now on the clock.

None of Council’s 17 members announced a change in their position as a result of the studies, which did not come to a neat conclusion. Stakeholders on both sides identified findings to support their already-held positions on how it might impact the city’s economy, public transit, traffic, and Chinatown, which is adjacent to the proposed arena site at 10th and Market streets.

Lawmakers generally said Tuesday that they were still wading through the hundreds of pages of material ahead of next week, the first Council meeting of the fall session. They’re also awaiting a signal from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, a Democrat who has spoken favorably about the $1.55 billion proposal but has not explicitly endorsed it.

Legislation needed to move forward with the project, such as zoning or permitting changes, would have to be passed by a majority of the Democratic-controlled Council and signed by Parker.

In the meantime, the project’s developers are pressing lawmakers for support and interest groups on all sides are making their positions known. A group called the Save Chinatown Coalition says it’s gearing up for months of “planned resistance and actions.”

It all sets up for what could be a contentious fall in City Hall. Here’s what happens next.

Where City Council members stand on the Sixers arena

So far, one Council member has said explicitly that he intends to vote in favor of the arena: Jim Harrity, an at-large member who has close relationships with building trades labor groups that support the project.

“It’s just about doing the best for the people of Philadelphia and bringing jobs into the city,” he said.

Three members have signaled they are opposed to the project as it’s currently proposed.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the site of the proposed arena, has not plainly endorsed the project. However, he has spoken favorably about the project and said he will introduce the bills, which are still under development, if he sees a path forward politically.

Usually, lawmakers defer to the district member on land use decisions in a tradition known as “councilmanic prerogative.” But Squilla has said this process will be different given the citywide significance, and he has encouraged his colleagues to come to their own conclusions.

Most of the other members are still waiting to publicly pass judgement, though some were signaling Tuesday that, despite not taking a position yet on the arena, they want the Sixers to stay in Philly. Officials from other states are publicly courting the team.

“The recently released community and economic impact studies underscore the need for Philadelphia teams to play and stay in Philadelphia,” Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said in a statement. “It would be a major loss to the city — from an economic and cultural lens — to lose a professional team to Delaware or New Jersey.”

Others members are waiting to hear from one key voice: Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who wields significant control over the flow of legislation in the chamber.

His district includes the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, where the Sixers are currently tenants. Comcast Spectacor, which owns that arena, wants the team to stay and has proposed its own large redevelopment project around the sports complex.

The economic impact assessment released Monday showed the Wells Fargo Center would suffer if the Sixers’ plan moves forward. Sports and entertainment specialist CSL International, which authored the report, wrote that Philadelphia can support two arenas, but that the Wells Fargo Center’s revenue would be negatively impacted.

Inside the legislative approval process for the arena

Council members return from their summer break next week, and there could be as many as a dozen pieces of legislation and regulatory action related to the arena for them to consider this fall.

According to the community impact report released Monday, legislative approval would be needed to establish new zoning, transfer real estate, remove part of Filbert Street from the city grid, adjust existing improvement districts, and change regulations like for signage and crash-prevention structures.

Lawyers for the Sixers are writing the legislation with representatives from a handful of city and state agencies, including several city departments, PennDOT, and SEPTA.

The timeline remains something of a moving target. The Sixers have said that in order for the arena to open on time — by the 2031 season — legislation would need to be introduced in early September and government approvals would need to be complete by the end of this year. They want to begin demolition in 2026.

But Squilla on Monday sounded skeptical about the approvals all getting done by the end of the year. He has yet to see the legislation himself and has promised that the public will have 30 days to review the bills before he introduces them.

After that comes the typical legislative process: a Council committee considers the bills in a public hearing, or in multiple hearings. Once a committee approves the package legislation, it can be voted on by the full Council. It would then head to Parker’s desk for her signature.

Inquirer staff writers Sean Collins Walsh and Jeff Gammage contributed reporting.