Mayor Jim Kenney attended the state dinner for the Australian prime minister at the White House

Sarsaparilla-braised short ribs were on the menu. “Springtime in Australia” was the color palette. And Mayor Jim Kenney was among the dinner guests at a White House state dinner Wednesday for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Kenney was one of only two mayors on the list of more than 150 invited guests. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was also invited to the swanky affair.

“The mayor was invited by the president and first lady and we’re grateful for the strong partnership between the city of Philadelphia and President Biden’s White House,” city spokesperson Sarah Peterson said.

It was the first state dinner for Kenney, who brought his fiancée, Letitia Santarelli, according to the White House guest list released Wednesday. The list also included the governors of North Carolina and Hawaii, members of Congress, and actor John Leguizamo.

The state dinner was the fourth the Biden White House has held and marked Albanese’s first visit to the White House. Past state dinners have featured huge guest lists that include celebrities and politicians from around the country.

The tone of this week’s official visit was a bit more muted, given the violence in Israel and Gaza. A plan for the B-52s to play was scrapped in favor of the Marine Corps band to set a more reverential tone for the evening. (The new-wave rock band members still attended the dinner as guests).

It’s unclear how Kenney snagged the invitation but Biden has been a frequent visitor to Philadelphia since becoming president, with eight trips to the city just this year. The White House also worked closely with the state and city government after the collapse of Interstate 95 to reopen the roadway.

Kenney also has some experience with Australian media. This past summer, he participated in a Today Show Australia Live Broadcast from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art along with Philly’s Convention & Visitor’s Bureau to promote Philadelphia as an international travel destination.

“We’re so happy Australians can get to Philadelphia direct,” Kenney said then, before adding: “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oy, Oy, Oy!” A Mummers String band played out the segment as Philly sports mascots danced.