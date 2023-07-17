President Biden will visit Philly again this week. Here are all the times he’s come since taking office.

President Joe Biden is due back in Philadelphia on Thursday, less than a month since his last visit here. It will be the sixth time Biden has come to the city this year and at least the 13th since he took office in January 2021.

The White House hasn’t released details about the event except that Biden will talk about “Bidenomics,” his term for his economic agenda. He argues his approach will bolster the economy and the middle class.

Sixteen months before the general election, Biden has ramped up some travel but nowhere outside of D.C. and Delaware has gotten more presidential attention than Philadelphia. This year, Biden is averaging about one trip to the city each month.

The president, who spent his early years in Scranton, is no stranger to Philadelphia. Not only did he represent nearby Delaware in the Senate for 36 years, first lady Jill Biden was born in Hammonton, N.J., and grew up in Willow Grove in Montgomery County. Several of the Bidens’ granddaughters graduated from or currently attend the University of Pennsylvania, which has also brought the Bidens back into town.

More than personal ties, though, it’s a big city in a swing state that’s convenient to get to from Washington. And as the birthplace of democracy, it’s got built-in symbolism for various political messages.

It’s been heavily reported that Biden’s reelection campaign will be based in Wilmington, but campaign finance reports list no office rental space. Most of Biden’s travel recently has been on official White House business, not for his campaign. But as president, he can effectively campaign through his official business of running the country.

Here is a timeline of Biden’s trips to Philadelphia during his tenure as president, starting with the most recent.