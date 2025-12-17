Three Pa. Republicans are siding with Democrats in a last-ditch effort to save healthcare tax credits

Four moderate Republicans —including three who are in the hotseat for reelection in swing districts in Pennsylvania — joined Democrats to sign a discharge petition to force a vote on a proposal to extend pandemic-era expanded Obamacare subsidies.

While the move is unlikely to save the subsidies from expiring, given a GOP-controlled Senate that has indicated a resistance to the plan, the votes mark the sharpest rebuke of party leadership from within the GOP since President Donald Trump started his second term.

U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, who has represented Bucks County since 2017, and two GOP freshmen from the state, U.S. Reps. Rob Bresnahan and Ryan Mackenzie, joined New York moderate Mike Lawler to give Democrats the votes they needed to push a vote on a clean extension of the subsidies to the floor.

The Republicans who defected had favored a compromise that they hoped might have a chance of passing Congress but that was rejected by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.), who sided with conservatives against expanding the subsidies, on Wednesday night.

That left them supporting a vote on a bill that extends the program as-is, with far fewer restrictions and concessions than the compromise bills included.

“Despite our months-long call for action, leadership on both sides of the aisle failed to work together to advance any bipartisan compromise, leaving this as the only way to protect the 28,000 people in my district from higher costs,” Bresnahan said in a statement posted on X.

“Families in NEPA cannot afford to have the rug pulled out from under them. Doing nothing was not an option, and although this is not a bill I ever intended to support, it is the only option remaining. I urge my colleagues to set politics aside, put people first, and come together around a bipartisan deal.”

Bresnahan’s vote for the discharge petition comes a little more than a week after he welcomed Trump to his Northeast Pa. district for a rally, which was mean to address voter concerns about affordability ahead of next year’s midterms.

The upcoming spike in healthcare premiums will be a central part of Democrats’ messaging in swing districts like Bresnahan’s seat.

Bresnahan won his election last year by about 1 percentage point. He was also one of just 20 House Republicans to sign a successful discharge petition earlier this month to force a vote for collective bargaining to be restored for federal workers.

“At the end of the day that might have been going against party leadership, but it was what’s right for northeastern Pennsylvania,” he told The Inquirer of the vote at Pennsylvania Society last weekend.

Mackenzie, in an interview with The Inquirer, blamed Democrats for not signing onto one of the compromise proposals, leaving him and the other three Republicans with no alternatives but to sign onto a discharge for a plan he doubts will pass.

“But if you send the Senate anything at this point, I’m of the opinion it will continue the conversation and they’ll consider what their options are,” Mackenzie said. “If they would like to do additional reforms, I welcome those.”

While Republicans who have opposed the extension argue the subsidies were meant to be temporary and only impact about 7% of Americans, Mackenzie said he’s been hearing from constituents constantly.

“Healthcare and the current system is unaffordable for many people,” he said. “We recognize the current system is broken for millions of Americans so to actually get to some kind of better position you need both short term and long term solutions.”

He called the Affordable Care Act subsidy extension a needed short term solution “to do something for people struggling right now.”

Mackenzie won his Lehigh Valley seat by 1 point last year. And the district will be a top priority for both parties in next year’s election — as shown by Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit there Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a staunch Trump ally, represents a swing district in Central Pa., but voted against the discharge petition. Janelle Stelson, a Democrat seeking Perry’s seat, called him “extreme” for voting against the measure.

“While other Republicans are working across party lines to lower costs, Perry is yet again refusing to do anything to make life more affordable,” said Stelson, who narrowly lost to Perry last year.

Fitzpatrick had been leading the moderate push for a solution on the ACA tax credits with his own compromise bill pending in the House. His bill would extend the subsidies by two years and implement a series of reforms, including new income eligibility caps and a minimum monthly premium payment. Fitzpatrick has bucked his party and Trump several times, voting against final passage of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, though he voted for an earlier version that only passed the House by one vote.

Some Republicans don’t want to extend the credits at all, while others want abortion restrictions included.

Democrats hoping to unseat Fitzpatrick argue he has a record of only pushing back on Trump and GOP leaders in ways that doesn’t actually damage the party or its priorities. In this case, though, the three Pennsylvanians were critical in getting the petition through, even if the future of ACA tax credits remains uncertain.

“The only thing Brian Fitzpatrick has perfected in his 9 years in Congress is the art of completely meaningless gesture, designed to protect his political future not the people he serves,” his challenger, Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie wrote on X.

Harvie had previously called on Fitzpatrick to sign the Democrats’ discharge petition.

Not all ACA tax credits are under threat. Under the ACA, people who earn less than 400% of the federal poverty level — about $60,000 — are eligible for tax credits on a sliding scale, based on their income, to help offset the monthly cost of an insurance premium.

That tax credit is part of the law, and therefore not expiring. But what will expire is an expansion passed in 2021 when Congress increased financial assistance so that those buying coverage through an Obamacare marketplace do not pay more than 8.5% of their income.