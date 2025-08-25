Sen. Sharif Street is stepping down as Pa. Democratic Chair with plans to endorse Eugene DePasquale for the job

Pennsylvania Democratic Party chair Sharif Street will step down from his position as head of the state party to focus on his run for U.S. Congress, several sources confirmed to The Inquirer.

Street, a state senator from North Philadelphia who has led the party since 2022, is expected to endorse former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale to succeed him in the role.

Street, who is running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Phila), will send a letter to committee members Tuesday, a source familiar with the plan said. He’ll endorse DePasquale at a Democratic event in Philadelphia this weekend. The special election will take place at the Pennsylvania Democrats’ Fall meeting on Sept. 6 in Lancaster.

Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision comes about a month after Gov. Josh Shapiro and DNC Chairman Ken Martin cast doubt on whether Street could effectively do both jobs heading into a midterms cycle that will be critical for Democrats in Pennsylvania.

DePasquale, who lost a 2024 statewide bid for attorney general and previously served in the Pennsylvania statehouse, said he’d have more to say about the leadership change later.

“I know Sen. Street will soon be having an announcement and I want to pay him the respect of letting that take place,” he said. “I’m happy to weigh in after that happens.”

Philadelphia Committee chair Bob Brady confirmed the plan.

“He’s gonna concentrate on the Congressional race,” Brady said of Street.

“Eugene’s a dear friend, a great Democrat, well liked and he has the time now to do the job.”

Brady said he didn’t expect a contested or heated election as occurred three years ago when Shapiro wanted a Montgomery County ally for the job and Brady backed Street for it.

Brady called DePasquale Shapiro’s pick for the job.

“I’m glad the governor’s on board, it’s his pick,” Brady said. “It’s a great pick.”

The intra-party fighting last time had lingered, it appears.

“We had our differences and now I think, I’m hoping, I’m done with my latrine duty,” Brady said. “I wanna be back in good graces.”

DePasquale, 54, is a Pittsburgh-based attorney and adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh. He’s made numerous runs for office, first winning election to the statehouse in 2006.

He served two terms as auditor general, following three terms in the Pennsylvania House. In addition to his failed bid for attorney general, DePasquale fell short in 2020 at unseating U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R., York) in the Central Pennsylvania district, where DePasquale previously lived.

Should he get elected as state chair, it would mark a shift to leadership from the Western side of the state after several years of a Philadelphian at the helm.

Nothing is official until the party’s committee members vote and at least one of them was pumping the brakes on viewing the arrangement as a foregone conclusion.

Dottie Miller, chair of the Southeast caucus, emailed caucus members urging them to “stop all the speculation and rumors,” ahead of Street’s official announcement.

“Speculation that Eugene will assume the party chair seat is unfair to all of us as we are the ones who must vote him in to lead our state party,” she wrote in the email obtained by The Inquirer. “It is disrespectful to circumvent the voice of our members and their vote which is what we accuse the Rs of doing.”

Street, 51, started as vice chair in 2018. He is the first Black person to serve as its chair.

Democrats in Pennsylvania picked up big wins when his chairmanship started in 2022, including electing Shapiro governor, only to lose the presidential race in the state and a key Senate seat in 2024.

Democratic turnout last year continued to drop in Philadelphia, including in the 3rd Congressional District, where Street is running, as Trump significantly improved his margins there. The Pennsylvania state House was a rare bright spot for Democrats, though, as they were able to hang onto a narrow majority.

Democrats are in danger of losing their registration advantage in the state in the near future as the party’s new voter registrations have lagged Republicans’ gains in recent years.

Street, whose father John Street served two terms as mayor, is one of several Philadelphia Democrats vying to replace Evans, who announced his retirement earlier this summer.

Evans has represented the 3rd Congressional District, among the most Democratic by registration, in the nation, since 2016.

Staff writer Sean Collins Walsh contributed to this story.

This is a developing story and will be updated.