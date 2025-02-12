Making bets and switching sides: The best Super Bowl posts from Pa. and N.J. politicians

Politicians sometimes have to weigh in publicly on controversial events that may hurt their credibility with some constituents, and sports is no exception.

Elected officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey made their stances known before, during, and after the Eagles' Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs, showing off their “#OOTD“ and “inner excellence.”

Some stood by their roots, and others decided to switch sides or be bipartisan. Some showed that their support went further than words.

Here are some of the best Super Bowl social media posts from Pennsylvania and New Jersey politicians, among those brave enough to make them.

Betting with a Kansas senator

Despite both being Steelers fans, Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) and Sen. Dave McCormick (R., Pa.) showed their support for the Eagles, and they didn’t just talk the talk.

“Youse made Pennsylvania proud,” Fetterman posted on X — a departure from his usual “yinz.”

McCormick, who tailgated with Eagles fans in Philadelphia during his senatorial campaign, has welcomed the opportunity to associate himself with the Birds while continuing to root for the Steelers.

McCormick, accompanied by his wife, Dina Powell, who sported a kelly green Eagles jacket, rooted for the Birds on Sunday and hung out with President Donald Trump before and after the game. Trump initially did not congratulate the Eagles but finally praised the team on a conservative radio show Monday night.

The two senators took their support to the next level by making a bet with Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who wore an Eagles jersey under his suit jacket on the Senate floor Wednesday. Marshall still looked more dressed-up than Fetterman, who wore a hoodie and shorts.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, and members of the House are all expecting barbecue in the mail from bets they made with their counterparts in Kansas and Missouri.

The haters switching sides

McCormick and Fetterman weren’t the only politicians switching sides for the Super Bowl.

Shapiro, an Eagles fan, said he was hearing from other governors across the country (not Kansas or Missouri) saying “I usually hate the Eagles, but I’m rooting for you.”

“I love the fact that we’re like America’s team,” Shapiro said in a video posted online. “… People want Philly to win this game, and I think that’s awesome.”

U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, a Democrat and Steelers fan from Southwestern Pennsylvania, reluctantly stood with other members of the Pennsylvania delegation to root for the Eagles before the game. He unenthusiastically said the “S” at the end of the “E-A-G-L-E-S” cheer, and posted on X: “Go Eagles, I guess?” with a shrugging emoji.

‘Inner Excellence’

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat whose district is based in Montgomery County, posted a photo of herself reading Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy.

The mental skills book went viral after Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was captured on camera reading it on the sidelines. Brown said he brings the book to “every game” and reads it “between every drive.”

Dean was all decked out the day after the game, pictured wearing an Eagles hat and carrying a “Go Birds” sign and tote bag.

Meek Mill

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who lives in Bradford, McKean County, posted a screenshot of the song “Millidelphia ft. Swizz Beats” by Meek Mill at 10:15 the night of the Super Bowl, without any caption. The song, with its “P.H.I. double L.Y.,” and “Philly, stand up” lyrics, spoke for itself.

Earlier that day, Garrity posted a map of the United States with every state shaded in green except Missouri. Even Kansas was green.

“We know who America wants,” Garrity posted.

#OOTD

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D., Pa.) posted a photo sitting at her desk showing off a Donovan McNabb Eagles jersey with the hashtag #OOTD — outfit of the day — and an eagle emoji, with The Inquirer’s Super Bowl win front page casually by her side.

Legislative action

In a polarized political environment, lawmakers across the aisle came together to agree on one legislative priority: Go Birds.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, the sole Republican from the Philly area, joined forces with the region’s Democrats to introduce a House resolution congratulating the Eagles. The Democratic sponsors include U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle, Dean, Scanlon, Dwight Evans, and Chrissy Houlahan, who represent the city and collar counties, and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey.

Boyle, who introduced the resolution, said “this is perhaps the happiest speech I have ever given on the House floor.”

“As a long-suffering and scarred Philadelphia sports fan, and as one that was born and raised in Philadelphia, I think I speak for many of my neighbors and fellow fans when I said some of us thought we might never see the day we see an Eagles Super Bowl,” Boyle said. “Now we have actually seen two in the last seven years. … Fly, Eagles, fly. Go Birds.”

The resolution says the “Brotherly Shove was executed perfectly” and names Eagles players Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Cooper DeJean, and Brandon Graham, and even rival Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The resolution also quotes Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni: “This is the ultimate team game. You can’t be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody.”

Jersey pride

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who is from Boston and a fan of the Patriots, said a few days before the game that he would root for the Eagles even though he isn’t a fan, offering a “Go Birds!” to a reporter.

The governor enthusiastically congratulated the Eagles online the morning after the game, but not until after he showed off his Jersey pride Sunday evening, congratulating New Jerseyans SZA and Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music, on the halftime show.

Family time

Sen. Andy Kim (D., N.J.) posted a photo in which he gave one of his sons a big feet-off-the-ground hug.

Kim, who has raised his South Jersey children as Eagles fans, said before the game that he did not have time to make bets with fellow legislators but that he looked forward to taking a few hours off work to watch the game.