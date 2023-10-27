U.S. Rep. Susan Wild of the Lehigh Valley joins Jewish colleagues in call for pause in fighting in Gaza

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley, issued a statement Friday calling for a “temporary cessation of hostilities in Gaza” to allow humanitarian aid to reach the region.

The precise language — and avoidance of the term “ceasefire” — shows how carefully members of Congress are trying to tread as they weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war, and some are shifting toward backing a more nuanced response to the conflict.

The statement, jointly issued by Wild, Rep. Sara Jacobs (D., Calif.), and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.), three Jewish members of Congress, expressed compassion for victims of Hamas’ “brutal and inexcusable attack,” and also noted deep concern for Palestinian civilians caught in the middle of Israel’s military offensive.

“As Jewish Members of Congress who have family and loved ones in Israel, we are sickened by Hamas’ brutal and inexcusable attack,” the statement reads. “...While we are grateful for the Biden Administration’s successful efforts to deliver humanitarian aid ...it is clear this aid alone is insufficient. The two million civilians in Gaza cannot survive without access to water, food, medicine, and fuel — and resources cannot get to those who need it without a temporary cessation of hostilities for humanitarian workers to do their jobs safely.”

Advertisement

The language echoes a call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who on Tuesday delivered a forceful defense of Israel’s military actions but said that “humanitarian pauses must be considered” to protect civilians in Gaza. It was the strongest statement by the administration to date supporting a halt in Israel’s offensive against Hamas following the Oct. 7 terror attack that killed more than 1,400 people and resulted in at least 229 people taken to Gaza as hostages.

European leaders have also appealed for humanitarian pauses but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in the region, where more than 7,028 people have been killed since Oct. 7, including 2,913 minors, according to a list of names of identification numbers of those killed released Thursday by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, an agency of the Hamas-controlled government.

How is cessation different from ceasefire?

Ceasefire has become a politically fraught term for lawmakers. Even amid growing pressure from some Jewish groups and pro-Palestinian organizations, some feel such a commitment would contradict support for Israel’s military retaliation.

In an interview Friday, Wild said: “emphatically my statement was not calling for a ceasefire at all.” A ceasefire typically indicates a negotiated end of war, Wild noted, which has not occurred and is unlikely to happen. Furthermore it marks a determinant end of a conflict, she said.

Her push is for a cessation potentially lasting “a period of hours,” that might be staggered based on when aid can come into Gaza, she said.

“It doesn’t necessarily require all hostilities are ended,” Wild said. “But it has to be done in such a way that there is no danger to those who are transporting the humanitarian aid or receiving the aid.”

Wild said a resolution could follow the statement in coming days. She said she’s in frequent contact with the 24 Jewish Democrats in the House on a text message thread. “We don’t want to get in the way of the administration,” she said, while noting Blinken’s statements seemed in line with her own. “But I do believe there will be renewed efforts, in particular among the Jewish members of Congress.”

Some members of Congress have explicitly denounced the notion of an outright ceasefire. Sen. John Fetterman, whose Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre offices drew protesters this week calling for a ceasefire, said on X earlier this month: “Now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire. We must support Israel in efforts to eliminate the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered innocent men, women, and children. Hamas does not want peace, they want to destroy Israel.”

Fetterman has also advocated for aid to the region. He joined 35 other senators this week in a resolution seeking “the swift implementation of sustained access for humanitarian aid, including water and medical supplies, to save innocent civilian lives in Gaza.”

Summer Lee calls for ‘ceasefire’

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee has not avoided the call for a ceasefire. Lee is the only member of Pennsylvania’s delegation in Congress who did not support a recent resolution backing Israel and condemning Hamas.

The House on Wednesday approved by a vote of 412-10-6 a resolution that states solidarity with Israel and “reaffirms Israel’s right to self-defense.” The Senate unanimously backed a similar resolution last week.

Lee, who represents Western Pennsylvania in Congress, was one of nine Democrats who opposed the House resolution. Six voted “present.” She issued a 540-word statement to explain the reasoning behind her vote.

“The violence Hamas unleashed in Israel, particularly the horrific kidnapping and killing of over a thousand innocent civilians and children, is horrifying, unjustifiable, and must be condemned. Since that day, we’ve seen immeasurable loss and destruction upon innocent civilians in Gaza,” Lee wrote.

“...This resolution does not acknowledge the overwhelming loss of life and humanity of Palestinians which moves us further from — not closer to — a just and lasting peace. This is a critical mistake that falls short of what the world needs in this moment — which is why I voted ‘No.’”

Lee, who is the co-sponsor on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, said the only path to peace is “de-escalation,” and cited the need for food, water, electricity, and basic health care in Gaza. “Innocent Israeli and American hostages need to be released. We need a Ceasefire NOW.”