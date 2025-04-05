Thousands gather in Center City for the nationwide ‘Hands Off!’ anti-Trump protest

After a turbulent week that has generated economic anxieties worldwide, thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Center City and elsewhere to protest the Trump administration’s actions on a litany of issues from inflation to the environment, to federal job cuts, to DEI rollbacks.

Crowds that exceeded even organizers’ expectations gathered at City Hall around noon for a march to Independence Mall, after SEPTA’s Regional Rail trains had experienced commuter crush unseen since the Eagles Super Bowl celebration in February.

The numbers also evidently exceeded SEPTA’s expectations.

Protesters were pouring through turnstiles at Suburban Station, among them Becca Taylor, 31, of Mount Airy. She said she woke up wondering if a dreary, damp April Saturday would suppress the crowd.

Unfounded.

The train was so packed it had to skip stops. “I think we’re feeling really empowered after seeing so many people,” she said.

By 2 p.m., a sea of demonstrators had overflowed Independence Mall and filled Arch Street. Hundreds more had gathered for a rally in Media, Delaware County.

Of the crowd in Philly, a police officer said it was “one of the biggest” he had seen.

The “Hands Off!” protest in Philadelphia, one of several in the region and several hundred across the country, is part of mass demonstrations organized via social media by the “50501″ group — 50 protests, 50 states, one movement — a coalition of organizations with a wide variety of agendas.

It says it wants the administration to “uphold the Constitution and end executive overreach.”

The group organized anti-Trump protests on Presidents Day. But this likely will be the largest of the nationwide localized protests that have become popular in recent years, especially since the demonstrations over the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

At the Center City rally Saturday, Rabbi Erin Hirsh from Glenside said that like Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), who executed a historic marathon speech this week, she thought she could talk for 25 hours about all the wrongs of the Trump administration.

“Everything the Trump administration is doing is morally offensive and indifferent to human life,” she said. “The administration is just not thinking of the citizens as people and is not fulfilling the social contract to care.”

The protests are unlikely to have any short-term effects on administration, said David Redlawsk, University of Delaware political scientist, as Trump has exhibited an enameled indifference to criticism. “If anything, they might increase Trump’s resolve,” he said.

“But large-scale protests that continue might have longer-term effects,” he added. Trump may experience pushback from Republican members of Congress concerned about their fortunes in 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.