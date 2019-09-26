The whistleblower complaint that has prompted an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has been released ahead of Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony in front of a House committee Thursday morning.
The complaint from the intelligence community concerning the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was made in August. It alleges that Trump had been “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election."
A summary of the call released on Wednesday shows that Trump asked Zelensky for "a favor” and to “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden — who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — and his son, Hunter, a week after having blocked security assistance to Ukraine authorized by Congress.
According to the complaint, White House officials were allegedly directed to “lock down” records of the conversation days after it happened.
Trump wasted no time attacking the allegations.
“The Democrats are trying to destroy the Republican party and all that it stands for," Trump tweeted early Thursday. "Stick together, play their game, and fight hard replications. Our country is at stake!”
The whistleblower complaint was declassified late Wednesday and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, called the document a “roadmap” for its investigation.
“It is a travesty that [the complaint] was held up this long,” Schiff said in a statement. “This complaint should never have been withheld from Congress. It exposed serious wrongdoing, and was found both urgent and credible by the Inspector General.”