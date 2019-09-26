Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, is on Capitol Hill testifying before Congress about the origins and details of the fast-moving inquiry into President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Maguire quickly faced tough questions by Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, over his refusal to hand over a whistleblower complaint, which was released in a redacted form Thursday morning.
Members of Congress called the whistleblower’s report, which alleges Trump used “the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country” ahead of the 2020 election “deeply disturbing” and “alarming.”
“Republicans ought not to be rushing to circle the wagons to say there’s no there there when there’s obviously lots that’s very troubling there,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.)
The Washington Post reported that Maguire threatened to resign if he wasn’t allowed to speak freely before Congress this morning. Maguire denied ever considering resigning his position.
Maguire’s testimony comes as Democrats in the House have opened an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conversations with Zelensky. According to a summary of the call released on Wednesday, Trump asked Zelensky to “do us a favor” and “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, a week after blocking security assistance to Ukraine authorized by Congress.
The memo also revealed that Trump urged Zelensky to work with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate the Bidens.
Maguire said he thought both the whistleblower and the inspector general “acted in good faith” in their report on concerns over Trump’s interaction with Ukraine’s president.
“I want to stress I believe the whistleblower and the inspector general have acted in good faith throughout,” Maguire said. “I have every reason to believe that they have done everything by the book and followed the law.”
Maguire also agreed with Schiff when asked if it was a “sound conclusion” that the complaint was credible.
“That is correct,” Maguire responded.
Maguire told the committee he didn’t initially release the whistleblower’s report to Congress over executive-privilege concerns, which no longer applied after the White House released a rough transcript of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky on Wednesday.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said “nothing has changed” following the release of the whistleblower’s complaint.
“Nothing has changed with the release of this complaint, which is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings — all of which shows nothing improper," Grisham said in a statement to reporters.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in his opening remarks that Trump “betrayed his oath of office” by attempting to obtain dirt on a political opponent from a foreign country ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
“Yesterday, we were presented with the most graphic evidence yet that the president of the United States has betrayed his oath of office, betrayed his oath to defend our national security, and betrayed his oath to defend our Constitution," Schiff said, referring to the whistleblower’s report.
Minutes before Maguire’s testimony, the House intelligence committee released a redacted version of a whistleblower complaint that claims the White House attempted to “lock down” records of Trump’s call with Zelensky.
The complaint also alleges that Trump was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country” ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
