Philly buildings to watch in 2026 | Real Estate Newsletter

In Philadelphia, developers who want to build big development projects need to submit their plans for public input.

A board made up of architects, planners, and other experts give their two cents about projects that can change the look and feel of neighborhoods.

The group is advisory only. But meetings of the Civic Design Review committee give neighbors a chance to voice their opinions and require developers to publicly answer questions.

And the process offers a look at what’s coming down the pipeline.

Learn about the 18 big projects across Philadelphia that came before the committee this year.

This year, Philly’s Civic Design Review committee considered 18 projects that developers want to build across the city. Plans call for new homes, garages, a self-storage facility, and a hotel.

We looked at the projects and laid out what’s coming where and from which developers. So when someone asks you what’s being built on some corner near you, you have an answer.

Below is a taste of what’s to come.

Senior housing in Sharswood

This development of 65 apartments is one of the last pieces of the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s 10-year plan to redevelop the North Philly neighborhood.

Mount Airy apartment building

This five-story building will have 81 apartments and space for retail. The developer plans to offer all the homes for below-market-rate rents.

Largest apartment building in recent memory in Roxborough

This building will have 384 apartments and almost as many parking spots.

Keep reading to learn more about these and other projects and where they all stand.

Owners of rental properties around Temple University have been struggling. A bunch of apartments were built for students, but then enrollment dropped. Vacancies are up, and rents are down.

In spite of this rough real estate environment, some properties in the area have sold for about double their original listing price.

And these sales are tied to one local real estate agent.

In one example, an eight-bedroom rowhouse that was listed for $475,000 — $40,000 less than the owner paid for it two years before — sat on the market for a year.

After Patrick C. Fay got involved as the buyer’s agent, the rowhouse was re-listed for $875,000 this April and went under contract the same day.

My colleagues Ryan W. Briggs and William Bender looked at almost three dozen other sales that Fay handled over the last year and found a similar pattern.

A small group of repeat buyers are involved in transactions. And some of them have been linked to a mortgage fraud scheme from the 2000s.

Keep reading to learn more about these mysterious sales and see how they could affect the broader North Philly area around Temple.

The latest news to pay attention to

Ginny Chappell owns a century-old house on an Ocean City road known as Dollhouse Row.

She’d been dreaming of owning a home on the road for years, but her real estate agent gave her a reality check: the properties stay within families and almost never sell.

But five years after Chappell settled for another home in Ocean City, she got the call that a Dollhouse Row house was going on the market.

Her home is now one of the stops on a holiday tour of houses in the city. Earlier this month, folks came through to see her blue and white decorations.

Chappell has a white, pre-lit artificial tree in her front window and two mini versions on her front porch. She’s got a coffee and hot chocolate station with Christmas-themed mugs. Ornaments and little Christmas trees of blue, white, silver, and gray fill shelves above her fireplace.

Peek inside Chappell’s home and find out why her street is nicknamed Dollhouse Row.

