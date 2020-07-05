Quiñones-Sánchez’s approach requires that a portion of future housing be available for people in the moderate income range, no more than 60% of the federally established area median income, which comes to about $40,000 for a family of four. But that standard, DeCarlo said, is not solely based on the neighborhood’s median, and would make the new properties too expensive for many. Almost a third of the area’s households make less than $10,000 a year.