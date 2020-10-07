The site would have four access points, two directly on Red Lion Road, and two on Sandmeyer Lane, which feeds into Red Lion Road. Sandmeyer Lane, which would become the access point for UPS’s tractor-trailers, is a heavily industrialized stretch with about two dozen businesses that also have tractor-trailer traffic. The design of the road already makes it difficult for the big vehicles to pull in and out as it is, said Bill Hill, general manager for Steelwagon Roofing Supply, located on Sandmeyer Lane. Adding UPS vehicles could bring travel to a standstill, he said.