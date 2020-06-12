The commission’s 7-5 vote allows the demolition of the historically designated building at 107 Chestnut St., which has dropped bricks from its facade onto the sidewalk. The commission is requiring the property owner to preserve historic materials and reuse them in future construction at the site, to put safeguards in place to protect the historic building attached to it, and to reconstruct the structure within a year or else come back to the commission to ask for an extension.