We answered reader questions about the Sixers arena proposal

The Sixers unveiled a proposal in July for a new arena on Market Street. It would cost an estimated $1.3 billion to build and be ready for the Sixers to move in once the team’s lease at the Wells Fargo Center ends in 2031, according to the development team behind the project.

Since the announcement, the proposal has raised more questions than answers, and residents in neighboring Chinatown have pushed back on the proposal.

The Inquirer hosted a Reddit AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) on Tuesday in collaboration with the r/philadelphia subreddit, answering readers’ most-asked questions about the project.

Here are a few of Inquirer reporters Jeff Gammage and Massarah Mikati’s answers.

Q: There is a lot of language about not needing any money from the city for this project, but is that the full story? What are some hidden costs that could be footed from the taxpayer? Any examples from other cities undergoing similar initiatives (or even in Philly itself)?

Answer from Jeff Gammage: This is a great question. The Sixers say they will not take any money from the city. Which means that the door is left open to state or federal funding. Second, the full extent of “no city money” is unclear. If the project requires, for example, that the city adjust a road, and assign people to design it, pave it, and inspect it, will that cost be borne by the team or the city? So far the discussion hasn’t gotten down to that degree, but it’s headed there.

Q: Where do the mayoral candidates stand on the issue? And what power does the mayor really have to decide?

Answer from Massarah Mikati: The Inquirer published a story about this one week ago. So far, there have been no mayoral candidates who have outwardly opposed the arena. Most have said that they are undecided or skeptical, and Amen Brown, Jeff Brown and Allan Domb have all indicated different levels of support for the arena. The next mayor could certainly wield influence over whether the developers can move forward with their proposal. It’s also worth noting that a sports team was revealed to have donated $250,000 to a “dark money” group backing Jeff Brown, and another entity that is “controlled by one of the sports team’s collaborators” had already contributed $150,000. Sources told The Inquirer the donation was not made by the Phillies, Eagles, or Flyers. The Sixers did not respond to repeated requests for comment on whether the NBA franchise donated to the outside group, which the Sixers already have a connection with.

Q: The proposed arena is objectively outside of Chinatown, but the Chinatown community organization claims they get a veto on development that might affect their neighborhood. Where does their jurisdiction end?

Answer from Massarah Mikati: No one has claimed they get a veto on development or that they have jurisdiction. Chinatown residents and patrons have simply voiced their concerns about the arena because its current proposed location is six feet away from the first Chinatown business. They may technically be in different neighborhoods, but they will certainly be neighbors, so that impact will be felt.

Q: There’s been a tremendous amount of criticism of this proposal, even though it is privately funded and has the capacity to improve a vital corridor of the city. Since the outlook on the current mall seems negative, and Market Street from 11th to Sixth Street is in a pretty poor spot, what’s the alternative — best case/realistic?

I am worried that without this sort of investment, the area will languish and fall into further disrepair. Can those in opposition explain why they do not think that is the case?

Answer from Jeff Gammage: We should separate the idea that Market Street needs help, which is absolutely true, from the idea that an arena is the way to accomplish that. By the Sixers count, the arena would be empty 60% of the time, operating about 150 days a year. Second, no matter how often or how loudly the argument is made, the facts remain: Stadiums and arenas do not generate strong economic benefits for host communities.

Looking for other answers? You can read the full Reddit AMA thread here.