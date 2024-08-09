Sixers in Delaware? The governor invites the team to build a new arena in Wilmington

Delaware Gov. John Carney says he wants the Sixers to move to Wilmington, tweeting an illustration that shows a possible riverside arena site and declaring, “We’re all in.”

A spokesperson for the governor said Friday morning: “He is serious.”

Ashley Dawson quoted the governor as saying, “We think there are a ton of advantages to building the new Sixers arena in Wilmington — and we’ll do whatever it takes to get it done.”

The Sixers’ efforts to build a $1.55 billion arena and housing tower in downtown Philadelphia, announced two years ago, still await local-government approval. Last month New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Garden State officials were talking to the team about moving to Camden, where the Sixers have a practice facility.

Efforts to reach the Sixers for comment were not immediately successful on Friday morning.

Carney’s tweet was brief but direct: “Hey Sixers, if you’re looking outside of Philly, let’s build your new arena in Wilmington.”

Delaware, the governor said, has a huge Sixers fan base, no sales tax, and a great community.

Lots of NBA teams have relocated to other cities, and many places want teams now, with Seattle, Nashville, and Vancouver often mentioned as expansion sites.

Las Vegas is trying to build an arena to lure a franchise.

The Sixers have said from the start that they’re not leaving Philadelphia. But in July the business news website ROI-NJ reported that New Jersey officials are pushing Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the team, to move to an arena that would be built in Camden.

“We’ve been observing the lack of progress in Philadelphia, and we said, ‘You know what, we’re going to raise this with them,’” Gov. Phil Murphy told 6abc’s Action News. “And we’re serious about it, and they seem to be serious about it.”

Sixers-to-Camden scenarios have surfaced every so often since at least 1989. Asked about a possible move to Camden, the Sixers said in a statement that “we remain focused on bringing a state-of-the-art arena to Philadelphia.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.