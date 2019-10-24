The Chester County municipality’s Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 in favor of approving the deal, which will give the township ownership of roughly 200 acres, including where the 16-building former psychiatric hospital sits. The township will pay Embreeville Redevelopment LP, the developer who currently owns the land, $22.5 million — a price Township Manager Justin Yaich said reflects both the value of the land, plus the 1,100 homes that the development team hoped to build.