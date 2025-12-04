New debates over preservation in Philly| Real Estate Newsletter

Fights over historic preservation have been brewing and bubbling over in Philadelphia for decades. Now, a City Council member is provoking more debate.

His bill gives property owners additional notice before the city considers whether to designate their properties as historic — a designation that prevents owners from demolishing buildings or significantly altering their exteriors.

Preservationists say an extra heads-up would give developers more time to tear down potentially significant properties.

Even some people who oppose preservation aren’t happy with the bill.

City Councilmember Mark Squilla’s latest historic preservation bill comes during a time of heightened debate around preservation in the city.

Preservationists are pushing back against demolitions. Some homeowner groups and organizations that advocate for more development are pushing back against an increase in historically protected properties and neighborhoods.

Squilla’s bill addresses some common frustrations that I hear from property owners.

In Philadelphia, people can nominate properties for historic designation without the permission of the owners. This is a frequent point of friction when the city’s historical commission considers nominations.

Supporters of Squilla’s bill call it a good-government fix that gives more notice and power to property owners. But some opponents of preservation say it doesn’t go far enough to help homeowners.

Learn what else is in the legislation and how it could change Philadelphia’s preservation ordinance.

If you’re buying a home, refinancing a mortgage, or just want to know what your home is worth, you’ll probably want a home appraisal.

Last week, I talked to a professional home appraiser about what exactly an appraisal is and what goes into evaluating a property. He said a lot of people don’t understand the process.

At its most basic, an appraisal is “an opinion of value for a home,” he said.

Banks want them before they let you take out a mortgage or borrow against a home. Families get them when they want to figure out the value of property in a divorce or after a loved one’s death.

In my Q&A with Matthew Sestito, who’s been a licensed appraiser in the Philly area since 2009, we talk about:

factors that go into an appraisal what homeowners should expect during an inspection the home design features that matter how a homeowner can prepare for an appraisal what to do if you disagree with a valuation

Keep reading to learn what Sestito thinks you should know about appraisals.

The latest news to pay attention to

Nicala La Reau bought her 105-year-old home in Fishtown for the neighborhood and the house’s “incredible bones.”

But the home needed a lot of work. She immediately started renovations after her purchase in October 2024.

The home was dated throughout, so she had to update mechanical systems as well as finishes and the floor plan.

She started with five bedrooms and 1½ bathrooms but turned one of the bedrooms into an additional full bathroom. And she expanded the primary bathroom.

La Reau uses one of the bedrooms as a walk-in closet.

Off the third floor, she has a rooftop deck, where she drinks morning coffee and entertains. Her backyard is a “rare luxury for city living,” she said, and fits lots of seating, plants, and a garden.

Peek inside La Reau’s property and find out where she gets her design inspiration.

📷 Photo quiz

Do you know the location this photo shows?

The quiz from two weeks ago featured a photo of a fountain, benches, and trees that was taken at Fitler Square between 23rd and 24th and Panama and Pine Streets.

Shout-out to Francis K. and Cheryl B. for being among the readers who knew the park.

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? You could check out a unique estate sale at a Delancey Street townhouse.

The house near Rittenhouse Square has made headlines because it’s filled with thousands and thousands of books. Hundreds of the most valuable are now on auction.

And at 2 p.m. today, the house on the 1800 block of Delancey Street will open for the estate sale, which runs through Sunday. Besides books, shoppers can snag artwork, rugs, and other household items.

I’m curious what it’ll be like. Let me know if you go.

Enjoy the rest of your week.

