At the West Philadelphia Tool Library in a warehouse at 1314 S. 47th St., members pay $20 to $50 a year, also on a sliding scale that depends on their salaries. Since the pandemic started, “people seem to be more generous” and many are increasing their contributions, Gallagher said. She sees it as a sign that they’re grateful for the resource. The library, near the University of the Sciences, has limited hours during the pandemic: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.