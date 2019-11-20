The zoning bill makes it easier for historic “special-use” properties — churches and theaters, for example — to be redeveloped into other uses. Because these properties can be difficult to restore, the legislation is designed to offer more flexible zoning without needing a variance. Had the bill been introduced earlier, it may have helped the former St. Laurentius church in Fishtown, which has been the site of a years-long preservation battle. A developer wanted to redevelop the church into apartments, but his request for a zoning variance was repeatedly challenged. The fate of the church remains uncertain.