A year ago, hotel revenue in Philadelphia was on the upswing, partly due to groups bringing their conventions to the city, and city tourism officials envisioned welcoming even more visitors in 2020. But the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and industry watchers don’t think tourism will fully recover for two or three more years. The number of leisure hotel room nights booked in the city dropped by more than 70% last spring and summer compared with the same period in 2019.