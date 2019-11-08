The Philadelphia Historical Commission on Friday rejected a condo building that a local developer proposed to replace a historic Old City property that was destroyed by arson last year.
Mazal Tov Development LLC submitted plans earlier this year to build a contemporary-style building at 239 Chestnut St., which would have housed six condos and ground-floor commercial space. The property would have stood at five stories in the front — with large, industrial-style windows along the street — and was designed to be topped by a two-story overbuild toward the back of the structure.
Mazal Tov’s design came more than a year after a four-alarm fire tore through 239 Chestnut St., displacing hundreds of neighboring residents and devastating local businesses. Last month, federal prosecutors charged two brothers with intentionally setting the fire. What was left of the building was demolished; today, a vacant lot sits on the row of properties that were designated by the Historical Commission in 1976.
Before the building was entirely razed, the Department of Licenses & Inspections laser-scanned the front facade and salvaged the cast-iron first floor, the Historical Commission’s staff wrote in documents associated with Mazal Tov’s plan, “so that the building could be reconstructed."
At Friday’s meeting, Gary Murray of Mazal Tov Development argued that it would be too expensive to reconstruct the facade, with the attorney who represented him saying that it would cost “close to the $1 million range to basically replicate what’s there.” Murray added that he had tried to seek out estimates from different contractors who would be capable of reconstructing the building with the salvaged materials.
“It’s not a cheap acquisition, the vacant lot there,” Murray told the commission. “And to get the numbers to line up, it was very, very necessary” to have a two-story overbuild.
Robert Thomas, chair of the Historical Commission, noted that the panel has approved a number of overbuilds, so long as they are set back far enough from the street.
Mazal Tov has the property under agreement of sale, Murray’s architect, Kevin J. O’Neill of KJO Architecture previously told the Inquirer. Murray said Friday that he had invested more than $250,000 in the project thus far, which he said is “not refundable.”
“It wouldn’t be a copy cat of the original building, but something that could definitely blend in,” Murray told the commission. “We felt people would in time appreciate [it].”
The property is within the Old City Historic District and across the street from the Museum of the American Revolution.
The commission’s vote to deny Murray’s proposal was unanimous, but Thomas advised Murray that he could try arguing his case before the commission’s Committee on Financial Hardship. That five-person committee hears applications that claim that historic properties cannot be reused.
Still, Thomas cautioned, Murray’s chances before the committee could be slim.
“I would say that given the importance of this building ... we’d [need] a very good reason why we would not restore this facade in this row," Thomas said.