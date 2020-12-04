Entering mediation before a court filing saves landlords from fees and tenants from snowballing consequences. Even when tenants win their eviction cases in court, or landlords withdraw, or both parties reach an agreement, eviction filings stain tenants’ records and make finding new housing more difficult, according to a Nov. 30 report by Community Legal Services of Philadelphia. Landlords have filed to evict more than 112,000 Philadelphians since 2015, according to the nonprofit. A 2020 Pennsylvania House bill that would have automatically sealed many eviction records did not advance and would have to be reintroduced next year.